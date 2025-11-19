Wellington Methodist Church

Hosted by

Wellington Methodist Church

About this event

Young Christians Weekend 2026

Student Deposit
$60

This is the initial deposit amount. Choose this if you are wanting to break your student's payment into 3 parts.

Student Entire Payment
$180

Total cost to attend. Choose this if you are wanting to pay for your student's entire payment in one go.

Family Deposit
$120

Deposit/Payment for families with 2 or more student. Choose this option if you want to break the total into three payements

Family Entire
$360

The total cost for 2+ students. Choose this amount if you'd like to pay for the entire family sum in one go.

Add a donation for Wellington Methodist Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!