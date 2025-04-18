Young Farmers Initiative's freezer beef raffle 2025

We are selling a chance to win a quarter of beef valued at $1,250.00 that was raised in Ohio processed by a local butcher. winner to pay any and all taxes on prize winnings. Must be a legal resident of Ohio and 18 years old or older. For $20.00 you will receive one(1) ticket for a chance to win. The drawing date will be announced on our Face book page Young Farmers Initiative . after we sell 300 tickets.