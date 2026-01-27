Young Founders Lab Inc's Annual Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
This 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M4 Pro chip is a premium laptop designed for performance, creativity, and reliability. It features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, powerful multi-core CPU and GPU that handle demanding apps with ease, and a high-capacity unified memory and SSD for fast storage and smooth multitasking—ideal for students, creators, and entrepreneurs building digital tools and business projects. With advanced connectivity, long battery life, and macOS productivity features, this MacBook Pro is a tool that empowers learning, innovation, and professional-level work.
Apple iPad 2024
The Apple iPad is a sleek, easy-to-use tablet designed for everyday learning, creativity, and productivity. With a vibrant display, fast performance, and access to thousands of apps, it’s perfect for browsing, note-taking, design, communication, and managing projects on the go.
Apple AirPods Max
Experience premium sound with Apple AirPods Max, featuring high-fidelity audio, immersive noise cancellation, and a sleek, comfortable design. Perfect for music lovers, professionals, and students alike, these top-of-the-line headphones elevate everyday listening while offering a luxury tech experience—an exceptional item to win while supporting a meaningful cause.
Enjoy a one night stay at Great Wolf Lodge in a Family Suite. Water Park passes are included with the stay.
Please enjoy a One Night Stay in a Premier Deluxe Room Including Breakfast for Two at The Ritz-Carlton DC.
Fly anywhere in the continental United States with a round trip ticket for Southwest Airlines.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!