Young Girl's Rule 2025 Silent Auction

Unlock your leadership potential with this powerful package from Dr. Courtney McBath, valued at $1,000. This offering includes a signed copy of Dr. McBath’s classic book, Living at the Next Level – Leaders Edition, along with an exclusive one-on-one purpose discovery and leadership/life coaching session with Dr. McBath himself. Known for empowering leaders to live with clarity, purpose, and vision, Dr. McBath will guide you through a transformative experience designed to help you grow personally and professionally. Perfect for emerging and established leaders alike, this is a rare opportunity to gain insight and direction from one of today’s most respected leadership voices.
Looking to level up your leadership, strengthen your HR practices, or align your team around a clear compliance and ethics strategy? This 1-hour consulting or training session with LuxGen Solutions, a SWaM-certified business, delivers expert insight and actionable solutions tailored to your needs—valued at $1,000. Led by a seasoned HR and Compliance Executive with over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 companies, LuxGen offers deep expertise in human resources, compliance, ethics, leadership development, and organizational strategy. Whether you choose a personalized 1:1 strategy consultation, a team training or leadership workshop, or a refresher on compliance or HR best practices, this session is designed to equip you with tools for meaningful impact. Must be redeemed within 6 months of the auction date; subject to availability. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash or credit.
Black Light Home Inspection, a veteran-owned business, is offering one Pre-Listing Home Inspection for a seller—a value of over $300. This service is designed to help homeowners identify potential issues before listing their property, ensuring a smoother sales process and added peace of mind. Valid for 12 months from the auction date (expires 7/20/2026) and must be redeemed locally within the Hampton Roads area. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash or credit.
Black Light Home Inspection, a veteran-owned business, offers one comprehensive Home Inspection for a buyer, valued at over $300. This inspection provides essential insights to help buyers make informed decisions about their new home. Valid for 12 months from the auction date (expires 7/20/2026) and redeemable only within the Hampton Roads area. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash or credit.
Unlock a full year of personalized financial planning with this exclusive package from Enoch Financial Group, valued at $2,500. Whether you're budgeting, managing debt, planning for retirement, or just getting started, you'll receive 12 months of expert guidance tailored to your goals. Enoch Financial Group is committed to helping individuals and families build wealth through education, integrity, and accessibility, offering compassionate, transparent, and actionable advice to support financial freedom. Learn more at www.enochfg.com.
Ready to elevate your personal style? Enjoy a 2-hour, one-on-one Concierge Style Session with an Ela Grace professional stylist, designed to help you define, refine, and curate a look that aligns with your lifestyle and goals—valued at $2,000. This personalized experience includes a full style evaluation, expert wardrobe recommendations, a custom-curated look (perfect for a special event or seasonal refresh), and a travel styling bag with essentials to keep your look polished on the go. Whether you're revamping your everyday wardrobe or preparing for a big occasion, this session will leave you feeling confident and fashion-forward. Valid for 12 months from the auction date (expires 7/20/2026), must be redeemed locally in the Hampton Roads area, and is not valid during December. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash or credit.
Level up your video presence with a 30-minute coaching call from Cheryl Tan, former TV news anchor and seasoned media coach. In this Video Visibility Audit, Cheryl will review up to 10 minutes of your existing video content and provide expert, actionable feedback to help you show up with confidence, communicate your message clearly, and connect more deeply with your audience. Whether you're growing your brand, promoting a mission, or leading a team, this session valued at $350 will help you shine on camera. Expires December 31, 2025. Cheryl Tan is an executive communication strategist who empowers leaders to own their voice and presence—on camera, on stage, and under pressure.
Elevate your brand with this generous print package from Echo Signs! This bundle valued over $500 includes 100 brochures, 500 business cards, a 2' x 8' banner, and one set of car magnets—everything you need to make a bold, professional impression. Perfect for entrepreneurs, small businesses, or nonprofits looking to boost visibility. The certificate is valid for one year from the date of the auction. Visit thegoodprinters.com to learn more about their high-quality custom printing services.
Bid for your chance to win transformative experience: 1) One-on-One Life Coaching Session (Value: $75): Embark on your personal growth journey with a single, powerful life coaching session. This experience is designed to empower you to set meaningful goals and realize your full potential. Through encouragement, support, and accountability, you’ll receive personalized guidance to help you take your next big step. (1) DISC Assessment and Debrief (Value: $200): Unlock greater self-understanding and improve your relationships with a professional DiSC® assessment and debrief. This insightful session provides you with a common language to better understand yourself and those around you, reducing conflict and fostering stronger connections. Boost your self-awareness and communication skills and set yourself up for success both personally and professionally. 3) Exclusive Offer - Dive deeper into your transformation with a month-long coaching package—four sessions designed to help you gain clarity, overcome obstacles, and achieve your SMART goals. You’ll be guided step by step toward greater confidence, growth, and fulfillment. Four-Session Life Coaching Program (Value: $290) not included. https://begin2win.com
This 90-minute premium consultation offers a complete deep-dive into your body, biology, and blueprint for healing—designed for high-achieving women ready to move beyond trial-and-error and finally understand what’s sabotaging their energy, hormones, and metabolism. Whether you’re dealing with burnout, brain fog, unexplained weight gain, irregular cycles, low libido, or chronic gut issues, this session connects the dots across your symptoms, labs, lifestyle, and history using a root-cause, systems-based approach. You’ll receive a comprehensive health history and lifestyle intake covering hormones, insulin, thyroid, toxins, gut health, nutrient deficiencies, mold, parasites, and more. Existing lab reviews are optional and can be uploaded after booking. Together, we’ll map root causes, assess your functional health, set realistic healing expectations, recommend targeted labs based on your unique patterns, and create a personalized wellness roadmap with guidance on supplements, lifestyle changes, and programs if you choose to continue. We recommend including a spouse or partner if they support your wellness decisions. Intake forms will be sent immediately after scheduling. All appointments are conducted over Zoom. This $720 value is valid for 3 months from the date of winning. This session is more than a consultation—it’s the turning point for clarity and actionable healing, offering a clear, personalized path forward without confusion or dismissal.
Experience deep relief and rejuvenation with a 90-minute Hurt So Good massage, valued at $210, designed to melt away tension and restore balance. This session combines firm to deep pressure techniques, silicone cupping to lift and release myofascial tissue, arnica oil to reduce inflammation, and soothing hot towels for the perfect finishing touch. Therapeutic, intentional, and just the right amount of intensity to leave you feeling refreshed and pain-free. To learn more and see reviews, visit: https://www.vagaro.com/stacishouseofpain.
Indulge in a luxury hair experience at NUROSE Hair Co, valued at over $380. This package includes a dimensional color service (partial highlight or custom color of equal or lesser value), a precision haircut, and a curated take-home set featuring travel-size shampoo and conditioner, plus a full-size leave-in serum to keep your hair looking its best. Your service will be performed by Level 5 stylist Abby Pierce, known for her customized, lived-in color and polished finishes. Follow her work on Instagram: @hair_by_abalynn. Must be redeemed within 6 months of the auction date (by 7/20/2026), subject to stylist availability. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash or credit.
Indulge in premium hairstyling services and high-quality professional retail products, valued at a total of $350. This package includes $150 in hairstyling services and $200 in salon-grade haircare products from a professional salon known for its creative edge and specialization in natural textures. Services are valid for 6 months from the date of issue. Treat yourself or someone special to a total haircare experience that blends expertise, creativity, and nourishment. Learn more at www.salonnoa.org.
Pamper yourself with this fabulous package from Tangled Up Salon, valid through 8/20/2025. This offer includes premium hair products and a gift card toward professional hair services. With over 46 years of combined experience, the expert stylists at Tangled Up are committed to making your hair look and feel its best. Anti-age your hair and step into a look you'll love! Visit: https://tangledupsalon.com
Get ready to move with four weeks of group training from FitnessVibes757. Valued at $325, this package includes two energizing classes per week. Led by a certified trainer, life coach, and natural pro bodybuilder with a background in both accounting and medical science, this experience is designed to motivate and transform. Whether you're starting your wellness journey or looking to take it to the next level, this package is a perfect fit. Learn more: https://www.fitnessvibes757.com
FIT4MOM Southwest Chesapeake is a supportive, community-based fitness program designed specifically for moms at every stage—from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Offering stroller-friendly workouts like Stroller Strides, Stroller Barre, Body Boost, and more, our certified instructors help you build strength while connecting with other moms. More than just fitness, FIT4MOM is a village offering playgroups, moms’ nights out, family events, and a welcoming community that supports you physically, emotionally, and socially. This package includes one month of unlimited classes, including stroller programs and Fit4Baby, valued at $75. Redeemable at any FIT4MOM Southwest Chesapeake location or online via Zoom. Must validate the gift certificate within 2 months of receipt and use the membership within 1 month of validation. Learn more at southwestchesapeake.fit4mom.com.
Sharpen your skills with two 1-on-1, one-hour soccer training sessions from NextLevel Training (valued at $160). This personalized program is designed to elevate a player's game through high-quality coaching that focuses on both technical development and personal growth. With a mission to build character and confidence on and off the field, NextLevel Training provides an ideal environment for athletes of all levels to grow and succeed.
Learn more at: https://www.nextleveltraining.fit
Take your game to the next level with this incredible offering from Excel Basketball Academy, a premier youth development program based in Virginia Beach, VA. This silent auction package includes your choice of a free 8-week group session or 4 individual one-on-one lessons with Coach Lance, plus Excel Basketball Academy gear. Whether you’re a recreational player or an aspiring collegiate athlete, Excel’s expert coaching and holistic development approach are designed to build excellence, confidence, and leadership both on and off the court. Excel is currently expanding into a state-of-the-art training facility and continues to be a trusted resource for youth and teens across the region. Certificate valid through December 2026. For more information, visit: www.excelbasketballacademy.com.
This plant-based bundle, valued at $25, includes a foaming hand soap, soap sleeve, and bar soap—handmade and free of preservatives. Donated by Buff City Soap, each item is crafted without harsh chemicals, detergents, or animal fats. Buff City Soap is on a mission to deliver nourishing, plant-based goodness in every product, handmade daily in local Soap Makeries. Experience clean, fresh scents and gentle care you can feel good about.
Learn more at: https://buffcitysoap.com/
Treat yourself or someone special to a professional Soft Glam Makeup Session, perfect for weddings, photoshoots, special events, or simply a well-deserved confidence boost. This beauty experience, valued at $150, offers a polished, radiant look that enhances your natural features with expert technique and artistry. The offer is valid for one year from the date of the auction; blackout dates apply, and appointments must be booked in advance by phone. Please note this offer excludes holidays and bridal services. To learn more and view the artist’s work, visit Shaymonroe Beauty: https://www.facebook.com/shaymonroebeauty
Treat yourself or have a girls night with your closest gal pals with a private, personalized makeup class with a professional makeup artist! Whether you're a beginner wanting to master the basics or someone looking to perfect that glam look, this intimate session is tailored just for you. Learn tips and techniques for: 1) Everyday natural makeup, 2) Evening or event glam, 3) Skin prep and foundation matching, 4) Eye shadow blending and contouring, and 5) Product recommendations tailored to your skin type and tone. Includes a 90-minute hands-on session with take-home notes and a custom face chart. Bring your own makeup bag or try a curated selection of pro products.Perfect for teens, adults, or anyone ready to boost their beauty confidence! Location: TBD. Expiration: Valid for 6 months from auction date Restrictions: Subject to artist availability; appointment required in advance.
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a professional photo session from Bethany Effects Photo, valued at $450. Whether you're celebrating a milestone, updating family portraits, or simply want timeless images, this session is perfect for families, couples, individuals, or even pets. The package includes a 60-minute on-location shoot, a pre-session consultation to plan your look and setting, access to a private online gallery, and 30+ professionally edited high-resolution digital images with a print release. Ideal for engagements, senior photos, maternity sessions, or holiday cards. Valid for 6 months from the auction date; location to be determined. Booking required in advance and subject to availability. Please note: not valid for weddings or events. Learn more at bethanyeffects.com. Bid now and take home memories that last a lifetime while supporting a great cause!
Enjoy a 20-minute photography session that includes one 8x10 photo, a package valued at $255. This experience is offered by When Skies Are Grey Photography Media & Designs by Denise, based in Chesapeake and serving Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia, the Outer Banks, and beyond with traveling photography services. Let photographer Denise Powers create your sunshine by capturing your special moments and turning them into lasting memories. Voted Best of Chesapeake in multiple categories—including Pet, Family, Branding, Senior, Real Estate, and Commercial Photography—Denise offers both studio and on-location sessions to bring out your best in every shot.
Learn more at: https://www.whenskiesaregreyphotographybydenise.com
Create lasting memories with a 30-minute on-location photo shoot from Angel Eye Photography, a small black woman-owned business dedicated to delivering a professional and heartfelt photography experience. Ideal for family portraits or personal photos, this session (valued at $75) offers the perfect blend of creativity and quality. Valid through 8/20/25.
Preserve your most meaningful moments with a professional mini session from Laura Kasper Photography. This package, valued at $250, includes 10–15 professionally edited, high-resolution images delivered via an online gallery for easy download and printing. Specializing in natural light photography, Laura brings a clean, crisp, and timeless style to family, newborn, and event sessions. Her focus on authentic connection and everyday beauty ensures that each image reflects your story just as it is. Session is valid for 6 months from the date of the auction.
Treat your curls to the ultimate care with this fabulous package from Versus Salon. This gift set includes a $50 salon gift card, plus a complete line of VCurls products: Humidity Resistant Glaze, Styling Foam, Hydrating Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner, and a salon-grade detangling brush. VCurls is the salon’s exclusive, science-backed product line designed by a professional curl specialist and chemist to deliver healthy, hydrated, and defined curls—whether you rock loose waves or tight coils. Pamper yourself or a curly-haired friend with this luxurious curl care bundle valued over $100!
Treat yourself or a loved one to glowing, refreshed skin with this $175 gift certificate from Dermacare Hampton Roads. This package includes a DiamondGlow® treatment—a non-invasive skin resurfacing service that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and infuses the skin to reduce fine lines, dryness, and uneven tone—along with a personalized Skin Consultation and Health Assessment. Valid through December 31, 2025, this experience is designed to help you achieve your best self with expert guidance and advanced medical spa treatments. Dermacare is the premier provider of laser and skincare services across Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
Enjoy a relaxing overnight escape at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel with this one-night stay package valued at $300, complete with breakfast for two. Whether you're visiting or just need a local staycation, this luxurious experience offers beautiful views, modern comfort, and a chance to unwind by the water. Valid through 7/10/2026. Alcohol and gratuity not included. Cannot be combined with other offers. Discover something wonderfully new—right here on the waterfront.
Discover all that Newport News has to offer with this exclusive VIP Passport Experience for Two! This package, valued at $100, includes admission to 9 top attractions — including The Mariners' Museum & Park, the Virginia Living Museum, a 1-hour boat rental, and more. You'll also receive a Newport News tote bag, water bottle, and fun trinkets to remember your adventure. Whether you're exploring nature, history, or hands-on exhibits, this is the perfect way to enjoy a full range of experiences in the city. Valid through 7/1/2026.
Enjoy a perfect blend of elegance and entertainment with this generous package from Riverside Health. This experience includes a beautifully arranged picnic basket complete with dishes, a stainless steel insulated carafe and wine glass set, and a bottle of wine to set the mood. To make the evening truly special, you'll also receive two tickets to the O’Jays “Last Stop on the Love Train” Final Tour with VIP parking, courtesy of the Ferguson Center. Whether you're planning a romantic date or a fun night out, this package, valued at $551, promises an unforgettable experience
This exclusive bottle of Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey is personally signed by Fawn Weaver, the trailblazing founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Weaver, a celebrated American entrepreneur, author, and historian, co-founded the brand in 2017 and also leads the Nearest Green Foundation, honoring the legacy of the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. This 100-proof whiskey features a 100% rye mash bill matured in New York and Tennessee, creating a bold, decadent spirit with notes of praline, nutmeg, white pepper, vanilla cream, and caramelized sugar. The bottle represents not only a top-shelf whiskey—matured in Uncle Nearest barrels and known for its smooth finish and award-winning quality—but also a piece of history signed by one of the industry’s most respected Black female leaders. Learn more at unclenearest.com.
Indulge in a curated collection of premium spirits with this exclusive bourbon and whiskey package, perfect for the connoisseur or collector. This impressive lineup includes bottles of Woodinville, Angel’s Envy Triple Oak, Woodford Reserve, Hennessy Very Special Gold, 1792 Small Batch Black Label, Virginia Distillery Co. Single Malt, and Very Old Barton. Whether you're savoring a slow pour or hosting a tasting, this selection offers rich flavors, smooth finishes, and timeless craftsmanship in every bottle. Cheers to the winning bidder!
Take your tastebuds on a global journey with this exquisite collection of wines and spirits from around the world. This beautifully curated basket includes La Marca Prosecco Rosé and La Marca Prosecco (Italy), Casale del Giglio Petit Verdot Lazio (Italy), Klein Constantia Vin de Constance (South Africa), Peller Estates Ice Wine Vidal (Canada), Esperanto Artistic Reposado Tequila (Mexico), and Cooper’s Hawk Super Tuscan Wine (Italy). Whether you're celebrating, entertaining, or simply savoring the moment, this international assortment brings elegance, flavor, and sophistication to any occasion.
Elevate your travel game with this finely crafted Range Rover holdall, made from premium fine-grained leather. Valued at $467.50, this sophisticated weekender features dark chrome hardware, reinforced button-up handles, and a detachable shoulder strap with subtle debossed Range Rover branding. Designed for both durability and elegance, it’s the perfect companion for refined, on-the-go living. A seamless blend of luxury and function, this piece is a must-have for any traveler with an eye for style. Learn more at shop.landroverusa.com.
Indulge in a touch of luxury with this Truffles and Red Wine Gift Box, generously donated by Overhead Solutions Group, a CPA firm specializing in nonprofit financial management. This elegant package features decadent truffles perfectly paired with rich red wine—ideal for a quiet evening in or a thoughtful gift. Valued at $130, this offering blends sweet sophistication with heartfelt support for a meaningful cause. Learn more about Overhead Solutions Group at overheadsolutionsgroup.com.
Wine and more wine! This fabulous collection features 13 bottles of personally hand-picked favorites, perfect for any wine enthusiast. Enjoy a rich variety of reds and whites, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, Chardonnay, Mataro, Rioja, Zinfandel, and Pinot Noir. Whether you're stocking your cellar, hosting a dinner party, or gifting a fellow wine lover, this curated selection offers something for every palate and occasion. Cheers to a winning bid!
Enjoy an unforgettable private dinner for two featuring a gourmet, chef-prepared meal served in an intimate setting. This elevated dining experience, valued at $500, includes a curated menu starting with grilled prawns and a pickled heirloom watermelon salad, followed by local baby field greens with honey citrus dressing. For the main course, savor Australian F-1 Wagyu hanger steak with duck fat potatoes and wilted spinach, and end the evening with decadent crème brûlée and peach cobbler ice cream. Your experience includes one private chef and one server to ensure exceptional service. The menu can be customized to accommodate dietary restrictions or preferences.
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with a $100 gift certificate to Ordinaire, where Gullah-inspired cuisine brings the rich soul of Charleston to the heart of downtown Norfolk. From bold Lowcountry flavors to elevated Southern classics, Ordinaire offers a menu that’s both comforting and creative. This gift certificate is valid through December 31, 2025, so you’ll have plenty of time to savor every bite. Visit ordinaireonplume.com to explore the menu and plan your visit.
Enjoy a classic dining experience with a $120 gift certificate to Aberdeen Barn in Virginia Beach, a beloved family-owned steakhouse serving the community since 1966. Known for quality steaks, fresh seafood, and an elegant atmosphere, Aberdeen Barn is the perfect place for a memorable night out. This certificate is valid through November 20, 2025, and is not valid on Saturdays, holidays, or with restaurant specials. With over 55 years of excellence and hospitality, Aberdeen Barn invites you to laugh often, live long, eat well—and eat here!
Treat yourself or someone special to a delicious, beautifully crafted custom 10" cake from Plaza Bakery, valued at $100! Whether you're celebrating a birthday, wedding, or special occasion, Plaza Bakery will bring your vision to life with their high-quality ingredients and expert design. Certificate is valid for 12 months from the date of the auction. Visit theplazabakery.com to explore their mouthwatering creations and get inspired!
Enjoy a night out in style with this VIP section reservation at Lokee Restaurant and Bar in Suffolk! This exclusive package includes a complimentary bottle, juice mixers, and three bottled waters—perfect for a celebration or a fun night with friends. With a sleek atmosphere and vibrant vibe, Lokee offers the ultimate lounge experience. Valued at $150, this VIP reservation is your ticket to an unforgettable evening. Learn more at lokeehookah.com.
Indulge in cheesy goodness all year long with this Pizza for a Year voucher from Papa Johns! The winning bidder will receive a promo code valid for 12 free large cheese pizzas—perfect for monthly pizza nights or surprise treats with family and friends. A $197 value, this offer is valid until 6/1/2026 at participating Hampton Roads, Papa John’s restaurants; prices may vary. Not valid with any other coupons or discounts. Limited delivery area. Delivery fee may apply and is not subject to discount offer. Customer responsible for all applicable taxes.Don't miss your chance to bid on this delicious deal and support a great cause!
Enjoy a fun and flexible day out with this $100 Giftly for Town Center of Virginia Beach! Whether you're in the mood for shopping, dining, or just exploring, Town Center offers a vibrant mix of upscale restaurants, casual eateries, unique boutiques, and popular retailers. A Giftly works like cash—with thoughtful suggestions—so the winner can choose how to redeem and enjoy it their way. It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves variety, convenience, and a touch of local flair.
Enjoy a refined smoking experience with this 5-pack of premium Dominion Cigars, valued at $250. Handcrafted in the Dominican Republic, these cigars are meticulously rolled by skilled artisans using high-quality, whole tobacco leaves. The result is a smooth, balanced flavor profile that appeals to both seasoned enthusiasts and those new to the cigar world. This elegant set is generously donated by Winning Strategies, an organization committed to coaching student-athletes toward achieving their goals both on and off the field.
Enjoy the ultimate cigar experience with the Smokin’ Good Time Cigar Bundle, a luxurious set perfect for any cigar enthusiast. This bundle includes a sleek black portable travel humidor box with a built-in humidifier, a leather cedar wood cigar case, a cigar lighter, a V-cut cigar cutter, and a 3-in-1 cigar holder. To complete the experience, it also comes with five premium cigars, making it ready to gift or enjoy right away. Valued at $150 and offered by Realty Specialists—a family- and minority-owned business proudly serving the Hampton Roads community for over 40 years—this gift reflects the same attention to quality and care they bring to their work. Realty Specialists provides expert real estate and property management services, helping clients navigate buying, selling, investing, and managing properties with professionalism and local expertise. Learn more at www.realtyspecialistsva.com.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a sparkling clean home with this gift certificate for a top-to-bottom deep cleaning of a residence up to 3,500 square feet. Courtesy of Kay’s Cleaning Services, this package includes detailed cleaning of your entire home—windows, blinds, baseboards, and even the inside of your fridge and oven! With a retail value of up to $800, this service is valid for one year from the date of winning and is available throughout Hampton Roads. Kay’s Cleaning Services also offers organizing, routine cleans, move-in/move-out cleans, and more. Learn more: Kay’s Cleaning Services on Facebook
Elevate your next event with mobile bartending services, offering 40% off a custom package tailored to your celebration—an estimated value of $100–$500, depending on your selected package, add-ons, event hours, and number of bartenders needed. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or a large celebration, this professional bartending team will deliver top-tier service to make your event unforgettable. Valid for local use within the Hampton Roads area, and date is subject to availability. To ensure exceptional service, the event must be booked at least 30 days in advance. To learn more and follow on social media, visit: https://linktr.ee/MuseMixersElixirs
Treat your furry friend to one pet service valued up to $75, generously offered by Hazel & Co Pet Services. This certificate is valid for 90 days from the gift date and can be used for mobile pet grooming, sitting, or walking services in the Hampton Roads area. Hazel & Co was proudly voted NextDoor’s 2024 Neighborhood Favorite! Treat your furry friend to some pampering or care with this convenient, trusted local service. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/hazelandco.pets.
