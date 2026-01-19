Young Guns Marksmanship Training Course

Hosted by
Completion of the basic course or equivalent is a pre-requisite for enrollment in this course.
Participants sign up for one hour time slots to continue to refine proficiency and skills while progressing through the NRA Marksmanship Qualification Program (MQP). The Marksmanship course can be repeated and participants will pick up MQP progress in the MQP where they left off in the previous course session.
