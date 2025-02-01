Young Leaders Legacy Membership

Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Legacy Membership 2025 (x2)
$70
Valid for one year
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Legacy Membership 2025 (x3)
$105
Valid for one year
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Legacy Membership 2025 (x4)
$140
Valid for one year
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Membership Payment Disclaimer:
By purchasing an annual membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that the membership fee is a one-time, subject to refundable, valid for one calendar year per member/child.
Please note that membership fees are subject to refund. Your contribution supports the ongoing programs and services offered by YLVA to benefit all members. We appreciate your understanding and continued support in helping us empower the next generation of leaders!
Add a donation for Young Leaders
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!