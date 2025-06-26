Young Life's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Staple Golf Co., founded by Young Life Leaders Sam Rogers and Rob Simpson, delivers high quality hats and gloves. You are bidding on a bundle of golf gloves and hats!
4 tickets to any Sweetland Amphitheatre Concert over the next 12 months. Your pick of Sweetland's diverse concert lineup between now and August 2026, Lizzie Simpson to coordinate show of your choosing!
With a prime location overlooking Lafayette Square, the Lafayette Loft is a prime location to access all LaGrange has to offer. You're bidding on a weekend stay, in the next 12 months, at the 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath loft which sleeps 9! Donated by Lisa & Leon Moody.
Enjoy a 90 minute hitting and pitching lesson from former LaGrange College baseball standouts Matt Eden and Baley Coleman. Matt is a Young Life Leader and has also coached with ??? and Bailey serves as the pitching coach at LC. Matt Eden will coordinate lesson time at Cleaveland Field on the LC Campus.
LaGrange's savory-est (is that even a word?) treats from former YL Committee Member Lori Jeter's Creative Call-In's on South Lewis Street. The Orange Blossoms may not survive the drive back to your house!
30 Minute Photography session with Haleigh Waters. Haleigh was named 2025 Best of Troup County Photographer! Location: anywhere of choice in Troup County, $175 value, donated by Haleigh Waters.
You're bidding on a custom watercolor portrait of your home by the talented Fiona Westmoreland. Fiona's work and artistic gifting is known throughout LaGrange and a custom watercolor of your home would make a thoughtful Christmas or birthday present!
You're bidding on a Majong class for four people. The class will include three, two and a half hour sessions with Majong instructor Evyn Crocker at a location of your choosing. Great for girls nights, couples, team-building or a group of friends!
You are bidding on seven nights of stay in Marciano Italy. Manciano is located 1 1/2 hours north of Rome and is a small hill town in the southern edge of Tuscany.
The villa is 2 bedroom (double occupancy), 2 bath and there is no expiration date on the trip. There is availability on 2026 and 2027 and you will work with Tuscan Resort to schedule your trip.
Evyn & Thomas Crocker, Kendra & Jay DeVane, and Claire and Ric Hollstrom have all experienced and highly enjoyed this trip.
You are bidding on accommodations only--video link: https://youtu.be/SAgThaoX23U
We will connect the winning bidder with Margie at Tuscan Resort to schedule your stay!
