North Tampa Young Life's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
USF vs. FIU Game Day Experience 🏈🐂
Enjoy an exciting college football matchup with this package featuring 4 tickets to USF vs. FIU on September 5th, plus exclusive USF fan gear to take your game day experience to the next level!
This package also includes:
Perfect for Bulls fans or anyone looking for a fun night under the lights at Ray Jay, this package brings together game day excitement and great USF memorabilia.
Value: $400
Starting Bid: $150
Go Bulls! 🤘🏼
Starting bid
Auburn vs. Baylor Game Day Experience 🏈🔥
Get ready for an unforgettable college football weekend with this incredible game day package! Cheer on Auburn as they take on Baylor on September 5th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with 4 game tickets and exclusive fan gear to show your team spirit in style.
This package includes:
Whether you’re a die-hard college football fan or looking for an exciting outing with friends and family, this package delivers the ultimate game day experience — complete with amazing memorabilia to take home.
Value: $1,500
Starting Bid: $500
War Eagle! 🦅
Starting bid
Treat yourself and another couple to an unforgettable double date experience at one of Tampa’s most talked-about restaurants—Hales Blackbrick 🍽️✨
Known for its eclectic, innovative, and elevated Asian cuisine, Hales Blackbrick delivers a dining experience that goes far beyond a typical night out. For this special package, Chef Richard Hales will personally curate a custom menu featuring some of the restaurant’s most beloved and standout dishes.
This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an elevated, chef-driven evening filled with bold flavors, great company, and a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in the heart of Tampa.
Value: $400
Starting Bid: $200
Starting bid
Level up your golf game with this premium experience from PGA TOUR Superstore ⛳️🏌️♂️
This package includes:
Whether you’re new to the game or looking to fine-tune your swing, this is an incredible opportunity to get expert instruction and custom club fitting all in one package.
Value: $500
Starting Bid: $250
Starting bid
Experience the burn at JETSET Pilates!
This package includes one month of unlimited classes at one of Tampa’s most popular modern Pilates studios. JetSet Pilates is known for its high-energy, low-impact reformer workouts designed to strengthen, lengthen, and tone your entire body in a sleek, upbeat environment.
Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, this is the perfect opportunity to level up your fitness routine and feel your best.
Value: $250
Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Start your morning the right way with this ultimate Breakfast Lovers Basket! ☀️🥯☕
Enjoy a delicious lineup featuring:
Perfect for the brunch enthusiast or anyone who believes breakfast is the best meal of the day!
Total Value: $125
Starting Bid: $75
Bid high and treat yourself (and your mornings)!
Starting bid
Start your morning the right way with this ultimate Breakfast Lovers Basket! ☀️🥯☕
Enjoy a delicious lineup featuring:
Perfect for the brunch enthusiast or anyone who believes breakfast is the best meal of the day!
Total Value: $125
Starting Bid: $75
Bid high and treat yourself (and your mornings)!
Starting bid
Keep your ride looking sharp with this premium automotive package from Tint World! 🚗✨
This package includes a $500 gift card to Tint World, which can be used toward services such as window tinting, detailing, accessories, and more. It also includes professional car cleaning products to help you maintain that just-detailed look between visits.
Whether you’re upgrading your vehicle’s style or giving it some extra care, this is a great all-in-one auto refresh package.
Value: $500
Starting Bid: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a little self-care with this $50 service gift card to Aveda ✨
Treat yourself to a relaxing salon or spa experience using this gift card toward Aveda’s signature services, known for their plant-based products and calming, wellness-focused approach. Whether you’re in need of a fresh cut, color, or a rejuvenating treatment, this is the perfect excuse to slow down and invest in yourself.
Value: $50
Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Enjoy a little self-care with this $50 service gift card to Aveda ✨
Treat yourself to a relaxing salon or spa experience using this gift card toward Aveda’s signature services, known for their plant-based products and calming, wellness-focused approach. Whether you’re in need of a fresh cut, color, or a rejuvenating treatment, this is the perfect excuse to slow down and invest in yourself.
Value: $50
Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Step into a world of cozy charm and elevated entertaining with Picture Perfect Kitchen & Home 🏡✨
This package includes a $50 gift card to use toward beautiful kitchen essentials, home décor, and thoughtful gifts. From stylish serveware to seasonal accents, it’s the perfect way to refresh your space or find something special for someone you love.
Value: $50
Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated bundle from Tate and Tilly brings together stylish home accents, meaningful keepsakes, and fun lifestyle pieces—perfect for gifting or adding charm to your own space.
This package includes:
A unique collection blending home décor, functionality, and personality—something for everyone to enjoy!
Value: $275
Starting Bid: $100
Starting bid
Get ready to keep the good times rolling with this ultimate party-ready package!
This bundle includes a premium YETI rolling cooler—perfect for tailgates, beach days, camping trips, and everything in between—filled with a curated selection of miscellaneous alcohol to help you kick off your next celebration in style.
Whether you’re hosting friends or heading out for a weekend adventure, this cooler is built to keep your drinks cold and your vibes high.
Value: $600
Starting Bid: $250
Starting bid
Bring bold Southern flavor to your next brunch with this Florida-inspired Bloody Mary basket—perfect for cocktail lovers who enjoy a little heat and a lot of character.
This basket includes:
Everything you need to mix up a perfectly spiced, savory Bloody Mary—just add ice and enjoy! Whether you're hosting friends or treating yourself to a laid-back weekend, this basket delivers a true taste of Florida with every sip.
Cheers to good company and great cocktails!
Value: $75
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone lucky!) to a delicious taste of Florida with this thoughtfully curated Keel & Curley basket—perfect for a cozy night in or a relaxed gathering with friends.
This basket includes:
From sweet to savory, this basket has everything you need to sip, snack, and savor. Enjoy the local charm and flavors that make Keel & Curley a Florida favorite!
Raise a glass and place your bid today!
Value: $75
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
Treat yourself to some of Carrollwood’s favorite local spots with this deliciously curated basket perfect for foodies, coffee lovers, and anyone who enjoys a great night out!
This package includes:
Whether you’re planning a fun date night, girls’ night out, or simply want to explore some amazing local flavors, this basket is the perfect way to experience the Taste of Carrollwood!
Value: $150
Starting Bid: $75
Starting bid
Get ready for a night full of laughs with this exclusive party package from Side Splitters Comedy Club!
This package includes admission for 10 guests to enjoy an unforgettable evening of live comedy featuring nationally touring comedians and local favorites in one of Tampa’s most popular comedy venues.
Perfect for:
Gather your crew and enjoy an evening of nonstop entertainment and laughter!
Value: $250
Starting Bid: $100
Starting bid
Get ready for a night full of laughs with this exclusive party package from Side Splitters Comedy Club!
This package includes admission for 10 guests to enjoy an unforgettable evening of live comedy featuring nationally touring comedians and local favorites in one of Tampa’s most popular comedy venues.
Perfect for:
Gather your crew and enjoy an evening of nonstop entertainment and laughter!
Value: $250
Starting Bid: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting day outdoors with this sporting clays experience at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays!
This package includes:
Whether you’re an experienced shooter or trying sporting clays for the first time, this experience offers a fun and memorable outing perfect for friends, family, or a weekend adventure outdoors.
Value: $75
Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
Make magical memories with this adorable princess-inspired experience from Party N Style! The “Princess Party Package for Two” includes two Glitter & Glam Packages. Choose up to 3 pampering services each for the ultimate day of sparkle and fun.
Perfect for birthdays, best friend outings, or a special treat, this experience is sure to leave your princesses feeling fabulous!
Value: $50
Starting Bid: $25
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