North Tampa Young Life's Silent Auction

USF vs. FIU Game Day Experience 🏈🐂





Enjoy an exciting college football matchup with this package featuring 4 tickets to USF vs. FIU on September 5th, plus exclusive USF fan gear to take your game day experience to the next level!





This package also includes:

USF Football signed by head coach Brian Hartline

USF golf balls

Perfect for Bulls fans or anyone looking for a fun night under the lights at Ray Jay, this package brings together game day excitement and great USF memorabilia.





Value: $400

Starting Bid: $150





Go Bulls! 🤘🏼