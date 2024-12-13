Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League Memberships, Young Marine and Adult Volunteer Annual Dues

Kansas Santa Fe Trail Young Marines Annual Dues Kansas Santa Fe Trail Young Marines Unit Adult Volunteer Dues Annual Re-registration starts August 1st. For those of you who have been around a while, you know how easy this process is to complete online. And for those of you who are new, or need a quick overview on how to get your unit’s re-registration requirement done, please visit the Library at www.ymdbs.org or the Adjutant Manual in your member portal at YoungMarines.org. In the Library you will find Re-Registration Instructions, Frequently Asked Questions and a Power Point that can help guide you through the re-registration process. Re-Registration is a requirement for ALL units.

