Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League

Offered by

Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League

About the memberships

Lone Star Young Marines - Dues, Registration and Gear Payments

Quarter 1 Dues (Oct–Dec)
$30

Quarter 1 Dues (Oct–Dec)

Covers October, November, and December unit dues.

Due: October 3

Dues support:
• Rank insignia and ribbon awards (initial and replacements)
• Ribbon rack
• First guidebook

Important:
• $30 per quarter
• 1 drill grace period
• $5 late fee after 2 drills past due

Q2 Dues (Jan–Mar)
$30

No expiration

Q2 Dues (Jan - Mar)

Quarterly dues covering January, February, March.

Due: January 9

Includes rank insignia, ribbons, ribbon rack, and first guidebook.

1 drill grace period. $5 late fee after 2 drills.

Q3 Dues (Apr–Jun)
$30

No expiration

Quarterly Dues ($30)

Covers April, May, June unit dues.

Due: April 11

Dues support:
• Rank insignia and ribbon awards (initial and replacements)
• Ribbon rack
• First guidebook

Important:
• $30 per quarter
• 1 drill grace period
• $5 late fee after 2 drills past due

Q4 Dues (Jul-Sep)
$30

No expiration

Quarterly Dues ($30)

Covers July, August, September unit dues.

Due: July 11

Dues support:
• Rank insignia and ribbon awards (initial and replacements)
• Ribbon rack
• First guidebook

Important:
• $30 per quarter
• 1 drill grace period
• $5 late fee after 2 drills past due

Annual Dues (Discounted)
$110

No expiration

Pay all 4 quarters at once and save $10. Covers full year (Oct–Sep).

Annual Registration Fee (Required)
$50

No expiration

This $50 annual fee is paid to Young Marines National Headquarters and is required for all members.

This fee covers:
• National registration
• Insurance coverage for your child
• Enrollment in the official Young Marines program

Important:
• Must be paid before participating in any Training
• Non-refundable
• Required each year in September to remain active

Full Gear Package Payment (Required for New Recruits)
$360

No expiration

This payment covers your Young Marine’s required uniform items and training gear needed to participate in Recruit Training.
Gear Package (Paid in Full)
Covers all required uniform items and training gear for Recruit Training.

✔ One-time payment of $360
✔ No additional gear payments required

Important:
• Required for participation in Recruit Training
• Non-refundable once items are ordered

Important:
• Gear must be paid in full to complete Recruit Training
• Payments are non-refundable once items are ordered

Gear Package Installment Payment 1
$120

No expiration

Gear Payment 1 of 3 - Due June 13, 2026

First installment toward the total $360 gear package required for Recruit Training.

Important:
• Total gear cost is $360
• This is payment 1 of 3
• Remaining balance will be paid in future installments
• Gear must be paid in full to complete training

Gear Package Installment Payment 2
$120

No expiration

Gear Payment 2 of 3 - Due July 11, 2026

Second installment toward the total $360 gear package.

Important:
• This is payment 2 of 3
• Continue payments to stay on track for completion

Gear Package Installment Payment 3
$120

No expiration

Gear Payment 3 of 3 (Final Payment) - Due August 8, 2026

Final installment to complete the $360 gear package.

Important:
• This completes your gear balance
• Must be paid to finish Recruit Training

Approved Partial Payment Only
Pay what you can

No expiration

Partial Gear Payment (Approval Required)

This option is for families who have coordinated with unit leadership on an alternative payment plan.

Use this to make a partial payment toward the $360 gear package.

Important:
• Please only use this option if you have spoken with unit leadership
• Total gear cost is $360 and must still be paid in full
• Payment amounts and schedule should follow your approved plan

If you need assistance, please contact us—we’re happy to work with you.

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