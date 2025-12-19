Lone Star Young Marines - Dues, Registration and Gear Payments

Offered by
About the memberships
Quarter 1 Dues (Oct–Dec)
Covers October, November, and December unit dues.
Due: October 3
Dues support:
• Rank insignia and ribbon awards (initial and replacements)
• Ribbon rack
• First guidebook
Important:
• $30 per quarter
• 1 drill grace period
• $5 late fee after 2 drills past due
No expiration
Q2 Dues (Jan - Mar)
Quarterly dues covering January, February, March.
Due: January 9
Includes rank insignia, ribbons, ribbon rack, and first guidebook.
1 drill grace period. $5 late fee after 2 drills.
No expiration
Quarterly Dues ($30)
Covers April, May, June unit dues.
Due: April 11
Dues support:
• Rank insignia and ribbon awards (initial and replacements)
• Ribbon rack
• First guidebook
Important:
• $30 per quarter
• 1 drill grace period
• $5 late fee after 2 drills past due
No expiration
Quarterly Dues ($30)
Covers July, August, September unit dues.
Due: July 11
Dues support:
• Rank insignia and ribbon awards (initial and replacements)
• Ribbon rack
• First guidebook
Important:
• $30 per quarter
• 1 drill grace period
• $5 late fee after 2 drills past due
No expiration
Pay all 4 quarters at once and save $10. Covers full year (Oct–Sep).
No expiration
This $50 annual fee is paid to Young Marines National Headquarters and is required for all members.
This fee covers:
• National registration
• Insurance coverage for your child
• Enrollment in the official Young Marines program
Important:
• Must be paid before participating in any Training
• Non-refundable
• Required each year in September to remain active
No expiration
This payment covers your Young Marine’s required uniform items and training gear needed to participate in Recruit Training.
Gear Package (Paid in Full)
Covers all required uniform items and training gear for Recruit Training.
✔ One-time payment of $360
✔ No additional gear payments required
Important:
• Required for participation in Recruit Training
• Non-refundable once items are ordered
Important:
• Gear must be paid in full to complete Recruit Training
• Payments are non-refundable once items are ordered
No expiration
Gear Payment 1 of 3 - Due June 13, 2026
First installment toward the total $360 gear package required for Recruit Training.
Important:
• Total gear cost is $360
• This is payment 1 of 3
• Remaining balance will be paid in future installments
• Gear must be paid in full to complete training
No expiration
Gear Payment 2 of 3 - Due July 11, 2026
Second installment toward the total $360 gear package.
Important:
• This is payment 2 of 3
• Continue payments to stay on track for completion
No expiration
Gear Payment 3 of 3 (Final Payment) - Due August 8, 2026
Final installment to complete the $360 gear package.
Important:
• This completes your gear balance
• Must be paid to finish Recruit Training
No expiration
Partial Gear Payment (Approval Required)
This option is for families who have coordinated with unit leadership on an alternative payment plan.
Use this to make a partial payment toward the $360 gear package.
Important:
• Please only use this option if you have spoken with unit leadership
• Total gear cost is $360 and must still be paid in full
• Payment amounts and schedule should follow your approved plan
If you need assistance, please contact us—we’re happy to work with you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!