Young Money Finances's Silent Auction

This set is great for bakers, offering essential tools designed to make your baking experience easier. It includes everything you need to bake, cool, and serve your favorite treats with professional-quality results. Includes 2 cookie sheets, 2 cooling racks, scooper and spatula.
This set is great for bakers, offering essential tools designed to make your baking experience easier. It includes everything you need to bake, cool, and serve your favorite treats with professional-quality results. Includes 2 cookie sheets, 2 cooling racks, scooper and spatula.
Guelaguetza Designs Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Experience the vibrant culture of Mexico with our Guelaguetza Artisan Gift Basket, filled with exquisite handcrafted items from talented artisans!
What's Included:
- Unique Handcrafted Items: Discover a selection of beautifully made products, including textiles, pottery, and decorative pieces that showcase traditional Mexican craftsmanship.
- Cultural Touch: Each item is not only a work of art but also a piece of the rich heritage and stories of the artisans who created them.
Experience the vibrant culture of Mexico with our Guelaguetza Artisan Gift Basket, filled with exquisite handcrafted items from talented artisans!
What's Included:
- Unique Handcrafted Items: Discover a selection of beautifully made products, including textiles, pottery, and decorative pieces that showcase traditional Mexican craftsmanship.
- Cultural Touch: Each item is not only a work of art but also a piece of the rich heritage and stories of the artisans who created them.
Lindo Mexico Gift Card & Mug Set
$30
Starting bid
Elevate your coffee experience with this fantastic package featuring three beautifully crafted coffee mugs and three $20 gift cards to Lindo Mexico!
What's Included:
- Three Unique Coffee Mugs: Perfect for enjoying your favorite brews with vibrant designs that celebrate Mexican culture.
- Three $20 Gift Cards: Indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine at Lindo Mexico—dine in or take out!
Elevate your coffee experience with this fantastic package featuring three beautifully crafted coffee mugs and three $20 gift cards to Lindo Mexico!
What's Included:
- Three Unique Coffee Mugs: Perfect for enjoying your favorite brews with vibrant designs that celebrate Mexican culture.
- Three $20 Gift Cards: Indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine at Lindo Mexico—dine in or take out!
YMF Kids Snack and Learn Basket
$20
Starting bid
Indulge in a delightful combination of tasty snacks and valuable resources with our YMF Snack & Learn Gift Basket!
What's Included:
- Delicious Snacks: Enjoy an assortment of sweet and savory treats perfect for satisfying your cravings while you learn!
- YMF Curriculum: Dive into our engaging curriculum designed to inspire and educate. Perfect for both personal growth and community enrichment.
- Promotional Materials: Discover all the ways YMF is making an impact with promotional materials that showcase our programs and initiatives.
Indulge in a delightful combination of tasty snacks and valuable resources with our YMF Snack & Learn Gift Basket!
What's Included:
- Delicious Snacks: Enjoy an assortment of sweet and savory treats perfect for satisfying your cravings while you learn!
- YMF Curriculum: Dive into our engaging curriculum designed to inspire and educate. Perfect for both personal growth and community enrichment.
- Promotional Materials: Discover all the ways YMF is making an impact with promotional materials that showcase our programs and initiatives.
Taco Night with Los Amigos
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate taco experience with this exciting gift basket! Enjoy a set of stylish taco holders that keep your tortillas upright and filled with your favorite ingredients. Spice things up with a bottle of Valentina Hot Sauce, adding the perfect kick to your meals.
Sip your favorite beverages from a special mug designed to enhance your dining experience. Plus, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $30 gift card to Los Amigos, where you can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine in a vibrant atmosphere.
This basket is a must-have for taco lovers and anyone looking to elevate their dining experience!
Indulge in the ultimate taco experience with this exciting gift basket! Enjoy a set of stylish taco holders that keep your tortillas upright and filled with your favorite ingredients. Spice things up with a bottle of Valentina Hot Sauce, adding the perfect kick to your meals.
Sip your favorite beverages from a special mug designed to enhance your dining experience. Plus, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $30 gift card to Los Amigos, where you can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine in a vibrant atmosphere.
This basket is a must-have for taco lovers and anyone looking to elevate their dining experience!
Power & Peace Card Set
$25
Starting bid
Discover the beauty and inspiration of our Limited Edition Power & Peace Design Greeting Card Set! This exquisite collection features unique, artistically crafted cards that embody themes of empowerment and tranquility.
Perfect for any occasion, these cards allow you to express your heartfelt sentiments to loved ones, whether it's for birthdays, thank-you notes, or simply to brighten someone's day. Each card is designed with care, showcasing stunning artwork that captures the essence of power and peace.
Don't miss out on this special opportunity to share meaningful messages in style!
Discover the beauty and inspiration of our Limited Edition Power & Peace Design Greeting Card Set! This exquisite collection features unique, artistically crafted cards that embody themes of empowerment and tranquility.
Perfect for any occasion, these cards allow you to express your heartfelt sentiments to loved ones, whether it's for birthdays, thank-you notes, or simply to brighten someone's day. Each card is designed with care, showcasing stunning artwork that captures the essence of power and peace.
Don't miss out on this special opportunity to share meaningful messages in style!
YMF Creative Basket
$20
Starting bid
Get creative with our delightful collection of craft supplies! This vibrant basket is perfect for artists, educators, and craft enthusiasts alike.
Inside, you'll find an assortment of supplies to fuel your creativity, including markers, paper, and other fun materials to inspire your next project. Whether you're looking to craft something special or dive into a new artistic venture, this basket has everything you need to get started.
Unleash your creativity and enjoy endless possibilities with the Creative Spark Craft Basket!
Get creative with our delightful collection of craft supplies! This vibrant basket is perfect for artists, educators, and craft enthusiasts alike.
Inside, you'll find an assortment of supplies to fuel your creativity, including markers, paper, and other fun materials to inspire your next project. Whether you're looking to craft something special or dive into a new artistic venture, this basket has everything you need to get started.
Unleash your creativity and enjoy endless possibilities with the Creative Spark Craft Basket!
YMF Ballin on a Budget Youth Basket
$25
Starting bid
This fun and practical basket is designed for those who want to enjoy tasty treats without breaking the bank. Inside, you'll find a delightful assortment of budget-friendly snacks perfect for satisfying your cravings, whether you're at home, on the go, or enjoying a movie night.
Alongside the snacks, we've included tips and resources to help you make the most of your budget while still enjoying life to the fullest. This basket is ideal for students, families, or anyone looking to indulge in delicious snacks while being mindful of their finances.
Treat yourself or someone special to this unique gift basket that combines smart budgeting with tasty delights!
This fun and practical basket is designed for those who want to enjoy tasty treats without breaking the bank. Inside, you'll find a delightful assortment of budget-friendly snacks perfect for satisfying your cravings, whether you're at home, on the go, or enjoying a movie night.
Alongside the snacks, we've included tips and resources to help you make the most of your budget while still enjoying life to the fullest. This basket is ideal for students, families, or anyone looking to indulge in delicious snacks while being mindful of their finances.
Treat yourself or someone special to this unique gift basket that combines smart budgeting with tasty delights!
Grand Rapids Gold Swag Bag
$15
Starting bid
Show your team spirit with this exciting collection of Grand Rapids Gold merchandise! This swag bag is perfect for fans and supporters of the team, featuring an array of stylish and fun items that celebrate the vibrant energy of Grand Rapids basketball.
Inside, you'll discover team-branded apparel, accessories, and memorabilia that will help you showcase your love for the Gold. Whether you’re heading to a game, hanging out with friends, or just want to represent your team, this swag bag has everything you need to stand out as a true fan.
Don't miss your chance to score this fantastic Grand Rapids Gold Swag Bag and gear up for the season in style!
Show your team spirit with this exciting collection of Grand Rapids Gold merchandise! This swag bag is perfect for fans and supporters of the team, featuring an array of stylish and fun items that celebrate the vibrant energy of Grand Rapids basketball.
Inside, you'll discover team-branded apparel, accessories, and memorabilia that will help you showcase your love for the Gold. Whether you’re heading to a game, hanging out with friends, or just want to represent your team, this swag bag has everything you need to stand out as a true fan.
Don't miss your chance to score this fantastic Grand Rapids Gold Swag Bag and gear up for the season in style!
LMCU Sports Basket
$30
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed experience with this fantastic sports-themed packet! Perfect for sports enthusiasts, this exciting collection includes everything you need for a fun day out.
Inside, you'll find delicious snacks to keep your energy up while you cheer on your favorite teams. Enjoy 4 tickets to a thrilling Whitecaps game, where you can soak in the excitement of live baseball action!
To top it all off, show your team spirit with exclusive Grand Rapids Gold swag, featuring stylish merchandise that allows you to represent your team with pride.
Don’t miss out on this ultimate sports packet—grab it now and get ready for an unforgettable sports experience!
Get ready for an action-packed experience with this fantastic sports-themed packet! Perfect for sports enthusiasts, this exciting collection includes everything you need for a fun day out.
Inside, you'll find delicious snacks to keep your energy up while you cheer on your favorite teams. Enjoy 4 tickets to a thrilling Whitecaps game, where you can soak in the excitement of live baseball action!
To top it all off, show your team spirit with exclusive Grand Rapids Gold swag, featuring stylish merchandise that allows you to represent your team with pride.
Don’t miss out on this ultimate sports packet—grab it now and get ready for an unforgettable sports experience!
YMF Fun Night Basket
$15
Starting bid
Introducing the "YMF Baking Essentials Gift Basket!"
Get ready to embark on your baking journey with this thoughtfully curated collection of basic necessities for any aspiring baker! This gift basket is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to stock up on essential baking supplies.
Inside, you'll find all the basics you need to get started, including measuring cups, mixing bowls, spatulas, and baking utensils. Whether you're making cookies, muffins, or simple cakes, this basket has everything you need to whip up your favorite treats.
Treat yourself or a fellow baking enthusiast to the YMF Baking Essentials Gift Basket and start creating delicious memories in the kitchen!
Introducing the "YMF Baking Essentials Gift Basket!"
Get ready to embark on your baking journey with this thoughtfully curated collection of basic necessities for any aspiring baker! This gift basket is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to stock up on essential baking supplies.
Inside, you'll find all the basics you need to get started, including measuring cups, mixing bowls, spatulas, and baking utensils. Whether you're making cookies, muffins, or simple cakes, this basket has everything you need to whip up your favorite treats.
Treat yourself or a fellow baking enthusiast to the YMF Baking Essentials Gift Basket and start creating delicious memories in the kitchen!
Movie Night with Celebration Cinema
$40
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable movie experience with this exciting package designed for film lovers! Inside, you'll find everything you need for a perfect night at the movies.
The package includes a gift card to Celebration Cinema, giving you access to the latest films and blockbusters. Enjoy your favorite snacks with a Popcorn Bucket that offers unlimited refills, ensuring you have plenty of popcorn to munch on during the show.
Additionally, discover special merchandise that will enhance your cinema experience and let you show off your love for the movies.
Don’t miss out on this fantastic Celebration Cinema Package—grab it now and prepare for a fun-filled movie night!
Get ready for an unforgettable movie experience with this exciting package designed for film lovers! Inside, you'll find everything you need for a perfect night at the movies.
The package includes a gift card to Celebration Cinema, giving you access to the latest films and blockbusters. Enjoy your favorite snacks with a Popcorn Bucket that offers unlimited refills, ensuring you have plenty of popcorn to munch on during the show.
Additionally, discover special merchandise that will enhance your cinema experience and let you show off your love for the movies.
Don’t miss out on this fantastic Celebration Cinema Package—grab it now and prepare for a fun-filled movie night!
Specialty Auto Deep Cleaning
$50
Starting bid
At Big Boy Shine, we specialize in transforming your vehicle into a spotless masterpiece. Our expert team is dedicated to providing top-notch auto cleaning and detailing services that leave your car looking and feeling brand new.
From thorough exterior washes and waxes to meticulous interior cleaning and upholstery care, we cover every detail to ensure your vehicle shines inside and out. Whether you need a quick clean or a full detailing service, we have the perfect solution to meet your needs.
Experience the Big Boy Shine difference and give your car the care it deserves! Contact us today to schedule your appointment and let us bring out the best in your ride.
At Big Boy Shine, we specialize in transforming your vehicle into a spotless masterpiece. Our expert team is dedicated to providing top-notch auto cleaning and detailing services that leave your car looking and feeling brand new.
From thorough exterior washes and waxes to meticulous interior cleaning and upholstery care, we cover every detail to ensure your vehicle shines inside and out. Whether you need a quick clean or a full detailing service, we have the perfect solution to meet your needs.
Experience the Big Boy Shine difference and give your car the care it deserves! Contact us today to schedule your appointment and let us bring out the best in your ride.
Speak Media Outdoor Photo Shoot
$75
Starting bid
I’m excited to offer an outdoor photoshoot experience! Here's what you can expect:
- **Duration**: Enjoy a full hour of capturing beautiful moments.
- **Deliverables**: You will receive approximately 20 to 30 professionally edited photos, delivered to you in digital format for easy sharing and printing.
- **Location**: The shoot will take place at one stunning location, chosen to enhance the beauty of your photos.
This is a great opportunity to create lasting memories in a natural setting! Let’s make some magic happen!
I’m excited to offer an outdoor photoshoot experience! Here's what you can expect:
- **Duration**: Enjoy a full hour of capturing beautiful moments.
- **Deliverables**: You will receive approximately 20 to 30 professionally edited photos, delivered to you in digital format for easy sharing and printing.
- **Location**: The shoot will take place at one stunning location, chosen to enhance the beauty of your photos.
This is a great opportunity to create lasting memories in a natural setting! Let’s make some magic happen!
Armentality Movement Package
$75
Starting bid
Embark on a journey of wellness and self-discovery with this exclusive package designed to enhance your mind and body experience.
Inside, you’ll receive:
- INTRO Package: Enjoy five ongoing classes for just $99, perfect for those looking to explore various movement practices and find what resonates with them.
- Thai Yoga Therapy Session: Experience relaxation and rejuvenation with a Thai Yoga Therapy session valued at $175, designed to release tension and restore balance.
- One Workshop: Dive deeper into your practice with a workshop for only $30, offering specialized instruction and insights to elevate your skills.
This package is an incredible opportunity to invest in your well-being and connect with the Armentality Movement community. Don’t miss out—grab your package today and take the first step towards a healthier, more balanced you!
Embark on a journey of wellness and self-discovery with this exclusive package designed to enhance your mind and body experience.
Inside, you’ll receive:
- INTRO Package: Enjoy five ongoing classes for just $99, perfect for those looking to explore various movement practices and find what resonates with them.
- Thai Yoga Therapy Session: Experience relaxation and rejuvenation with a Thai Yoga Therapy session valued at $175, designed to release tension and restore balance.
- One Workshop: Dive deeper into your practice with a workshop for only $30, offering specialized instruction and insights to elevate your skills.
This package is an incredible opportunity to invest in your well-being and connect with the Armentality Movement community. Don’t miss out—grab your package today and take the first step towards a healthier, more balanced you!
Travel Accessories
$25
Starting bid
Be stylish and travel light with these accessories from Liz’s Urban Chic.This Passport cover and journal are the perfect accessories for a quick getaway!
Be stylish and travel light with these accessories from Liz’s Urban Chic.This Passport cover and journal are the perfect accessories for a quick getaway!
Natural Cosmetics Gift Baskets
$30
Starting bid
Discover the essence of natural beauty with this exquisite Natural Cosmetics Gift Basket from Red Sea Beauty! This carefully curated collection features premium, eco-friendly products designed to nourish your skin and uplift your spirit.
What’s Inside:
- Nourishing Body Balm: Experience the luxurious hydration of this rich body balm, formulated with natural ingredients that soothe and replenish your skin, leaving it soft and radiant.
- Authentic African Black Soap: A traditional remedy known for its cleansing and exfoliating properties, this African Black Soap is perfect for purifying the skin and maintaining a healthy glow.
- Natural Lip Balm: Protect and moisturize your lips with this all-natural lip balm, crafted to keep your lips soft and supple while delivering a hint of soothing flavor.
- Handmade Beeswax Candle: Create a warm and inviting atmosphere with this eco-friendly beeswax candle, which not only illuminates your space but also purifies the air with its natural properties.
This gift basket embodies the beauty of nature's gifts, allowing you to pamper yourself or surprise someone special with a thoughtful, natural beauty experience. Each product is made with care and free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a guilt-free indulgence.
Bid now for a chance to take home this delightful Natural Cosmetics Gift Basket from Red Sea Beauty and embrace a holistic approach to beauty!
Discover the essence of natural beauty with this exquisite Natural Cosmetics Gift Basket from Red Sea Beauty! This carefully curated collection features premium, eco-friendly products designed to nourish your skin and uplift your spirit.
What’s Inside:
- Nourishing Body Balm: Experience the luxurious hydration of this rich body balm, formulated with natural ingredients that soothe and replenish your skin, leaving it soft and radiant.
- Authentic African Black Soap: A traditional remedy known for its cleansing and exfoliating properties, this African Black Soap is perfect for purifying the skin and maintaining a healthy glow.
- Natural Lip Balm: Protect and moisturize your lips with this all-natural lip balm, crafted to keep your lips soft and supple while delivering a hint of soothing flavor.
- Handmade Beeswax Candle: Create a warm and inviting atmosphere with this eco-friendly beeswax candle, which not only illuminates your space but also purifies the air with its natural properties.
This gift basket embodies the beauty of nature's gifts, allowing you to pamper yourself or surprise someone special with a thoughtful, natural beauty experience. Each product is made with care and free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a guilt-free indulgence.
Bid now for a chance to take home this delightful Natural Cosmetics Gift Basket from Red Sea Beauty and embrace a holistic approach to beauty!
Carpet Cleaner
$25
Starting bid
Yes this stain remover for spot treatment I those tough to reach spaces. This donation was made by local restaurant El Granjero!
Yes this stain remover for spot treatment I those tough to reach spaces. This donation was made by local restaurant El Granjero!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!