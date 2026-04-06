Sing the Queen City Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Autographed Musical Quote Personally inscribed by Stephen Schwartz
Imagine owning a piece of Broadway history written just for you.
The legendary composer and lyricist behind Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin has generously offered a custom, handwritten, and personally autographed musical quote exclusively for YPCC's 2026 Gala. The winner will select a lyric from any of Stephen Schwartz's iconic songs, and he will inscribe it by hand. This is a singular, irreplaceable piece of musical art tailored to what moves you most.
Whether it's Defying Gravity, a line from Corner of the Sky, or a phrase that has lived in your heart for years, this is your chance to own it, in his hand, with his signature.
No two pieces are alike. No one else will have yours.
Starting bid
Indulge in a breathtaking Tuscan-inspired getaway with this $200 gift certificate book to one of Ohio’s most celebrated destination resorts and wineries. Nestled in the heart of Canton, Gervasi Vineyard offers an unforgettable blend of relaxation, flavor, and refined comfort.
-$30 Gift Certificate to The Bistro, $30 Gift Certificate to The Twisted Olive, $30 Gift Certificate to The Crush House: Delight in high-end dining at one of Gervasi’s acclaimed restaurants, where exceptional cuisine meets stunning ambiance.
-$30 Gift Certificate to The Still House: Raise a glass in Gervasi’s cocktail lounge, perfect for an evening wind-down.
-$20 Gift Certificate to The Cave: Sip and savor world-class wines in The Cave and Barrel Room.
-$30 Gift Certificate to The Spa: Unwind at the Spa with rejuvenating treatments designed to melt stress away.
-$30 Gift Certificate to The Marketplace: Take a piece of Gervasi’s luxury home with a gift certificate from Gervasi’s boutique-style gift shop.
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Unlock the best of the Queen City with this dynamic Cincinnati experience package, featuring gift certificates to both American Legacy Tours and Queen City Exchange.
-$50 Queen City Exchange Gift Card: Enjoy craft beers in Cincinnati’s only stock-market style bar, where prices rise and fall throughout the night.
-$100 American Legacy Tours Gift Card: Choose from unforgettable experiences like underground tunnel tours, brewery heritage routes, and ghost walks, all rich with local lore.
Starting bid
Treat your mom - or yourself - to a day of pure relaxation and delight with this thoughtfully curated package just for her:
-$50 Cafe Alma Gift Card: Savor flavorful dishes and a cozy atmosphere at this beloved local café.
-Free Mani Pedi and Facial from Valenti: Experience expert care and a luxury treatment that will leave mom feeling refreshed and radiant.
-$50 Benken Gift Card: Complete the day with fresh florals, a new houseplant, or a garden treasure that will brighten any space.
Starting bid
Celebrate life’s most beautiful beginnings with timeless images you’ll cherish forever:
-Newborn & Maternity Photography Session with Agnes Kindberg Photography – Enjoy a professional, personalized photo session capturing the love, anticipation, and joy of this special season of life.
Perfect for growing families and parents-to-be who want to preserve these fleeting, meaningful moments in stunning detail.
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty and history of Cincinnati with this charming package, including:
-An Original Painting: Admire the iconic Roebling Suspension Bridge from the comfort of your home with a beautifully crafted painting by one of YPCC’s dedicated singers, Emilie Hart.
-2 Tickets Aboard a BB Riverboats Cruise: Enjoy a relaxing journey along the Ohio River, where you will get a narrated look at Cincinnati’s riverfront history, remarkable architecture, and stunning skyline.
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Celebrate your flawless style with this chic package that puts the spotlight on your nails and accessories:
-Structured Gel Manicure with Tier Three Nail Art by Laura Did My Nails: Elevate your look with expertly crafted gel nails featuring intricate, high-level nail art.
- Elegant White Gold Plated CZ Pear & Halo Chic Pendant Necklace
Perfect for anyone who loves to make a statement with impeccable style.
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with this artistic and wine-loving package!
Gather your friends for a fun-filled private event with a $250 gift card for Not Your Average Paint and Sip, where you can sip wine and create art in a relaxed, joyful setting.
Whether you're a seasoned artist or just in it for the wine, this package promises an unforgettable night of laughter, creativity, and fun.
Starting bid
For the fitness lover or anyone ready to kick-start their wellness journey, this package delivers the ultimate endorphin boost:
-2 Ridetribe 1-Month Passes: Enjoy unlimited access to rhythm-based indoor cycling classes that push limits and ignite motivation.
- 1 Free PRISM Pilates Class: Experience challenging and varied lessons in a private setting, allowing you to hone in on your goals and discover your body's movement capabilities.
Starting bid
Treat your significant other to a date night they won't forget, courtesy of Paolo A Modern Jeweler!
Begin your evening with wine and chocolates at Paolo Modern Jeweler, where you'll be fitted with a sleek diamond necklace. Then enjoy a luxurious dinner at Prime Cincinnati. The package also includes evening car service and a $500 jewelry makeover certificate.
NOTE: There are two of this package. The top TWO BIDS will win! Please know if you are the second top bidder we will contact you and need to process your bid payment manually.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun, distinctly local experience with this fun package featuring:
-Another Nine Swag Bag and 3-Hour Reservation: Head to Another Nine for an interactive and social golf simulator. You can play virtual rounds, practice your swing, or just enjoy time with friends in a relaxed, modern setting.
-$50 Gift Card to Quatman’s Cafe: Stop at a beloved Cincinnati staple known for its no-frills, made-to-order sandwiches and old-school charm.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of comfort food and high-energy excitement:
-$50 Gift Card to Quatman’s Cafe: Stop at a beloved Cincinnati staple known for its no-frills, made-to-order sandwiches and old-school charm.
-4 Urban Air Ultimate Passes and 4 Pairs of Socks: Take the fun to new heights at Urban Air Adventure Park, where four passes give you access to trampolines, obstacle courses, climbing challenges, and interactive attractions.
Starting bid
Saddle up for a trip that blends scenic charm and equestrian tradition in the heart of Kentucky:
-Four General Admission Tickets to Kentucky Horse Park: Explore the world of horses with interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and beautiful grounds at this one-of-a-kind park.
-Bottle of Woodford Bourbon: Bring a taste of Kentucky home with a bottle of Woodford Reserve, a smooth, richly crafted bourbon known for its depth and character.
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A perfect pairing for bourbon lovers and flavor explorers, this package brings smooth sips and an unforgettable experience:
-Bonded Tour and Tasting for Four at New Riff Distillery: Go behind the scenes at one of the region’s top distilleries and enjoy a guided tasting of their expertly crafted spirits.
-Cincinnati Great Parks Rocks Glasses: perfect for savoring your favorite spirits while celebrating the natural beauty and community spirit of the region.
Starting bid
Refresh your personal brand with a polished, professional headshot session designed to make you stand out:
-Headshot Package with Christopher Filcek: Includes portraits on a solid color background and 1–2 additional locations for added variety and personality.
Perfect for professionals, creatives, or anyone ready to update their LinkedIn, website, or portfolio with confidence and style.
Starting bid
Start your mornings with a taste of Cincinnati’s best! This Breakfast Bliss Package is perfect for anyone who loves cozy cafés, fresh pastries, and locally roasted coffee.
-$20 Gift Card to Brown Bear Bakery: Enjoy this gift card to Brown Bear Bakery, home to small-batch pastries crafted with creativity and care.
-$50 Gift Card to The Echo Restaurant: Continue the deliciousness at The Echo Restaurant, a Hyde Park staple known for its hearty breakfasts, comfort food classics, and welcoming neighborhood vibe.
-Two Boxes of Coffee From Coffee Emporium: Complete your morning experience with coffee from Coffee Emporium, Cincinnati’s oldest and most iconic coffee roaster, perfect for brewing the perfect cup at home.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in a handmade heirloom today, and learn the skills to create your own tomorrow! This incredible two-part package is a dream come true for anyone who loves cozy, handmade treasures:
-A Finished Heirloom Quilt: Take home a breathtaking, fully completed Queen-size Double Irish Chain quilt. Beautifully pieced and ready to grace your bed, couch, or guest room tonight!
-8 Private Quilting Lessons: An exclusive, 16-hour masterclass (divided into eight 2-hour sessions) to teach you how to make a Queen-size "Disappearing Nine-Patch" quilt from start to finish.
-Personalized Fabric Consultation: Before the lessons begin, you'll receive a one-on-one consultation to help you confidently select and coordinate the perfect colors and yardage for your project. (Fabric and other supplies not included).
Starting bid
Celebrate the best of Cincinnati with this deliciously curated package:
-Rhinegeist Swag: Show your Cincinnati Pride with Rhinegeist gear from one of the city’s most iconic craft breweries.
-$30 The BonBonerie Gift Card: Indulge your sweet tooth at The BonBonerie, known for its elegant pastries, cakes, and charming bakery experience.
-$200 LaRosa’s Buddy Card: Gather friends and family for pizza nights made easy with the LaRosa’s Buddy Card, a Cincinnati staple serving up classic Italian-American favorites for any occasion.
-$20 Graeter’s Icecream Gift Card: treat yourself to something sweet from Graeter’s Ice Cream, famous for its rich, handcrafted flavors and signature chocolate chip perfection.
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique and delicious wine experience hosted at the OTR home of YPCC board member Grace Whitman and her husband, Jake Whitman, owner of Really Good Boxed Wine.
-Really Good Boxed Wine Tasting and Light Bites: Perfect for a cozy night in or a gathering with friends, this tasting introduces you to their award-winning, sommelier-selected wines known for exceptional quality, sustainability, and freshness.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark, perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves America’s favorite pastime.
-4 Reds Tickets: Enjoy 4 club box seats at the June 15th Reds game against the New York Mets at 7:10. Tickets include a table and four chairs in a private reserved section of the club. You are also entitled to food and non-alcoholic beverages, a private TV and waiter, and a parking pass.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!