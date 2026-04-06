Sing the Queen City Silent Auction

Indulge in a breathtaking Tuscan-inspired getaway with this $200 gift certificate book to one of Ohio’s most celebrated destination resorts and wineries. Nestled in the heart of Canton, Gervasi Vineyard offers an unforgettable blend of relaxation, flavor, and refined comfort.





-$30 Gift Certificate to The Bistro, $30 Gift Certificate to The Twisted Olive, $30 Gift Certificate to The Crush House: Delight in high-end dining at one of Gervasi’s acclaimed restaurants, where exceptional cuisine meets stunning ambiance.





-$30 Gift Certificate to The Still House: Raise a glass in Gervasi’s cocktail lounge, perfect for an evening wind-down.





-$20 Gift Certificate to The Cave: Sip and savor world-class wines in The Cave and Barrel Room.

-$30 Gift Certificate to The Spa: Unwind at the Spa with rejuvenating treatments designed to melt stress away.





-$30 Gift Certificate to The Marketplace: Take a piece of Gervasi’s luxury home with a gift certificate from Gervasi’s boutique-style gift shop.