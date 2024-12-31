Young Screenwriters' Conference, Plus!

The registration fee is $55.
The fee includes a workshop with writer-director of Girl Flu and Welcome to the Show Dorie Barton and breakout sessions in writing and film production with PWI’s Teacher Consultants and SU’s writing and film faculty.
Please contact [email protected] for discount codes or scholarship assistance.
Teacher, Professor, Adviser, SU Student, or Parent
Free
Teachers, Professors, or Advisers are always welcome free at Project Write young writers' workshops.
Shenandoah University students and parents of participating young writers are welcome to attend the Young Screenwriters' Conference free of charge.
During registration, you will indicate if you will attend the keynote workshop only or the keynote and breakout sessions.
Undergraduate (other than SU)
$25
The registration fee is $25 for undergraduates at Laurel Ridge or other colleges.
The fee includes a workshop with writer-director of Girl Flu and Welcome to the Show Dorie Barton and breakout sessions in writing and film production with PWI’s Teacher Consultants and SU’s writing and film faculty.
Please contact [email protected] for discount codes or scholarship assistance.
