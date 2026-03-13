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Youngset Preschool

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Youngset Preschool's Silent Auction 2026

The Designer’s Eye – 5 Hours of Interior Design Consultation item
The Designer’s Eye – 5 Hours of Interior Design Consultation
$400

Starting bid

Retail value: $1,000 | Buy It Now: $800


Five hours of professional design time with Haley Hastings of Haley Hastings Interiors. Use it however you need most: in-home consultation, furniture layout, material sourcing, or paint and finish selections. Haley brings deep Portland-specific knowledge of local showrooms and artisans to help you move from decision fatigue to a space you actually love.


Includes:

• 5 hours of professional design time

• In-home or studio consultation (your choice)

• Access to Haley's local showroom and artisan network


Donated by Haley & Nolan Hastings.


Beaux Frères Pinot Noir Vertical – 3 Bottles (2016, 2017, 20 item
Beaux Frères Pinot Noir Vertical – 3 Bottles (2016, 2017, 20
$200

Starting bid

Retail value: $490 | Buy It Now: $400


Three bottles from one of Oregon's most collectible producers — sourced from the Hinshaw Family's personal cellar. All estate-grown on Ribbon Ridge, unfined and unfiltered. A ready-to-drink collector's set or a centerpiece for a milestone dinner.


Includes:

• 2016 "The Upper Terrace" Pinot Noir – $200 value (drinking beautifully now)

• 2017 Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir – $140 value (silky, balanced)

• 2019 Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir – $150 value (rated up to 98 points)


Donated by The Hinshaw Family

Portland Thorns – 4 Lexus Lounge Tickets (Date TBD) item
Portland Thorns – 4 Lexus Lounge Tickets (Date TBD)
$300

Starting bid

Retail value: $640 | Buy It Now: $520


Watch the three-time NWSL Champions from the most exclusive seats in Providence Park. The Lexus Lounge is the only section in the stadium with fully all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and cocktails — no concession lines, no standing in the rain. This is a genuine "night out" taken care of from kickoff to final whistle.


Includes:

• 4 premium Lexus Lounge tickets

• All-inclusive food, beer, wine, and cocktails

• Climate-controlled private lounge with premium restrooms

• Date TBD — mutual agreement on a 2026 regular-season home match


Donated by Molly Boyle & Charley Burns

Restoration Wellness Bundle – Barre3, Sauna + Nutrition Cons item
Restoration Wellness Bundle – Barre3, Sauna + Nutrition Cons
$200

Starting bid

Retail value: $575 | Buy It Now: $460


Three of the best local names in wellness, combined into one package covering how you move, how you recover, and how you fuel. No guesswork — just a complete reset.


Includes:

• 5-class Barre3 pack (strength, HIIT, and mindfulness)

• 3 infrared sauna sessions at Pure Sweat

• 60-minute nutrition consultation with Registered Dietitian Lauren Bloch (topics include weight management, meal prep, family-friendly nutrition, metabolic health, and more)


Donated by Dee Tran & Lauren Bloch.


Tercette Yak Wool Bundle + Superette Gift Card item
Tercette Yak Wool Bundle + Superette Gift Card
$225

Starting bid

Retail value: $560 | Buy It Now: $450


A curated set from two women-owned NW Portland brands built around pieces you'll actually reach for. Tercette works with ethically sourced, hand-combed Tibetan yak wool — temperature-regulating, incredibly soft, and made to last.


Includes:

• Tercette No. 27 Yak Wool Lounge Cardigan (tie-front)

• Tercette Speckled Yak Wool Neck Scarf

• Comme Si + Maria de la Rosa Egyptian cotton socks

• $50 Superette gift card


Note: Cardigan size exchanges available post-auction — contact Alice Wang directly.


Donated by Alice Wang

Sonos Move 2 – Premium Portable Speaker item
Sonos Move 2 – Premium Portable Speaker item
Sonos Move 2 – Premium Portable Speaker
$200

Starting bid

Retail value: $499 | Buy It Now: $400


The most powerful portable speaker in the Sonos lineup — 24-hour battery life, IP56 weather resistance (drops, rain, UV), and a dual-tweeter design that delivers true stereo sound wherever you take it. Connects via WiFi to your existing Sonos system at home or switches to Bluetooth 5.0 on the go.


Includes:

• Sonos Move 2 speaker

• Automatic Trueplay room optimization

• 24-hour battery | WiFi + Bluetooth | IP56 weatherproof


Donated by Shep & Stark's Auntie Ang & Uncle E.


Portland Timbers – 4 adiClub Tickets (Date TBD) item
Portland Timbers – 4 adiClub Tickets (Date TBD)
$250

Starting bid

Retail value: $630 | Buy It Now: $525


Four tickets to a 2026 Timbers home game with exclusive access to the adiClub — the premier pitch-level lounge inside Providence Park. Includes full bar, hot dogs, and candy in a climate-controlled space just steps from the action. Perfect for a group night out without the hassle of concession lines.


Includes:

• 4 adiClub tickets with pitch-level seating

• Full bar access, hot dogs, and candy

• Climate-controlled private lounge

• Date TBD — mutual agreement on a 2026 regular-season home match


Donated by Molly Boyle & Charley Burns


Tempest Optics Flare Goggles – 2 Pairs item
Tempest Optics Flare Goggles – 2 Pairs
$215

Starting bid

Retail value: $530 | Buy It Now: $430


Two pairs of Tempest Optics Flare goggles, designed and tested in Pacific Northwest conditions. The magnetic lens system lets you swap between bright-sun and low-light lenses in seconds — without removing your gloves. Ultra-wide peripheral vision and anti-fog dual-lens technology included.


Includes:

• 2 pairs of Tempest Flare magnetic goggles

• Interchangeable bright/low-light lens sets

• Hard cases and microfiber bags for both pairs


Donated by Suzanne Tufan

Ian Burrows Curated Wine Trio item
Ian Burrows Curated Wine Trio
$200

Starting bid

Retail value: $500 | Buy It Now: $400


Three bottles hand-selected by Ian Burrows, one of the Pacific Northwest's most respected private wine curators. Ian is known for his vineyard-first philosophy and access to high-allocation Willamette Valley labels. This isn't just wine — it's three bottles with a story.


Includes:

• 3 curated fine wines selected for complexity and aging potential

• Ian's personal tasting notes for each bottle (origin, producer, food pairing)

• Presented in a signature gift box, ready to cellar or give


Donated by Allison Monti & Ian Burrows

Professional Teeth Whitening Suite – Ovation Dental item
Professional Teeth Whitening Suite – Ovation Dental
$200

Starting bid

Retail value: $500 | Buy It Now: $400


A complete, medical-grade whitening experience with Dr. Karl Shao at Ovation Dental — fellow Youngset parent (Leo's dad!). Custom-molded trays mean even coverage and professional results you can't get from a drugstore kit.


Includes:

• Limited dental exam

• Custom lab-molded whitening trays

• Professional-strength whitening gel

• Sensitivity toothpaste


Ovation Dental – Karl Shao DMD | 9370 SW Greenburg Rd, Suite 103, Portland | 503-245-0082


Donated by Preslie & Karl Shao

Family Astrology Reading – Adult + Child Charts item
Family Astrology Reading – Adult + Child Charts
$150

Starting bid

Retail value: $355 | Buy It Now: $285


A dual-reading package with Margaret Gervais of The Insight Center — Evolutionary Astrologer, Reiki Master, and Intuitive Healer with 30+ years of experience. Both sessions include personal notes and an audio recording.


Includes:

• Adult reading (age 12+): 60-minute analysis of birth chart, progressed chart, and current transit chart

• Child's natal chart reading (newborn–12): personality, emotional life, communication style, and future potential — one or both parents may attend


Donated by The Hinshaw Family / Margaret Gervais at The Insight Center.


Mod Salon – Haircut with Dee + Luxury Product Set item
Mod Salon – Haircut with Dee + Luxury Product Set
$140

Starting bid

Retail value: $350 | Buy It Now: $285


A haircut with Dee, owner and Creative Director of Mod Salon and fellow Youngset parent (Lion's mom). Known for precision cuts and effortlessly wearable styles. Plus a curated product set from Kérastase and R+Co to maintain your look at home with salon-quality results.


Includes:

• Expert haircut with Dee (private consultation included)

• Curated Kérastase + R+Co luxury product collection (TBD selection)


Donated by Dee Tran

Portland Timbers – 4 Tickets, Section 118 Row H (Sep 9) item
Portland Timbers – 4 Tickets, Section 118 Row H (Sep 9)
$250

Starting bid

Retail value: $600 | Buy It Now: $485


Four side-by-side seats in Section 118, Row H — eight rows back from the pitch at midfield. The "sweet spot" of Providence Park: close enough to feel the speed of the game, high enough for a clear goal-to-goal view. No coordination needed — the date is set.


Includes:

• 4 seats: Section 118, Row H, Seats 1–4

• Timbers vs. St. Louis City SC

• Wednesday, September 9th, 2026


Donated by Grammie Lynn & Grampie Owen Blank


The Duniway – One-Night Stay in Downtown Portland item
The Duniway – One-Night Stay in Downtown Portland
$120

Starting bid

Retail value: $300 | Buy It Now: $250


A one-night stay for two at The Duniway, downtown Portland's premier boutique Hilton. Perfectly positioned for a concert night, anniversary dinner, or simply a quiet 24 hours without the kids. Spin records in the lobby bar, catch sunset cocktails on the rooftop, and sleep well.


Includes:

• One night for two in a guest room

• Access to heated indoor pool and fitness center

• Steps from Portland Art Museum, Pioneer Courthouse Square, and the Pearl

• Expires 4/25/2027 | Call 503-499-4236 to reserve, based on availability


Donated by Andrea Haddad

Henry Higgins Bagel Brunch for 10 item
Henry Higgins Bagel Brunch for 10
$100

Starting bid

Retail value: $250 | Buy It Now: $200


A full bagel brunch spread for 10 from Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels — Portland's perennial Reader's Poll winner for best bagel. Traditional NY-style boiled bagels made with locally sourced Shepard's Grain and Bob's Red Mill flours. The perfect way to host a weekend morning.


Includes:

• Assorted fresh-boiled and baked bagels

• House schmears

• Lox, whitefish, assorted meats and cheeses

• All toppings and accompaniments

• Available for pickup at any of 4 Portland locations (NW 23rd, SE Foster, NE 19th, or Sellwood) | 48-hour advance notice required | Allergen accommodations available


Donated by Ben Blank

YoYoYogi – 2 Months Unlimited Yoga item
YoYoYogi – 2 Months Unlimited Yoga
$120

Starting bid

Retail value: $300 | Buy It Now: $240

60 days of unlimited yoga at YoYoYogi's Pearl District studio on NW Hoyt — one of Portland's most beloved studios in a beautiful, sun-drenched historic space. Welcoming, high-energy, and completely free of pretension.


Includes:

• 60 days of unlimited classes

• Power Vinyasa, Slow Flow, Yin, and signature YoYo sessions

• Valid at NW Hoyt Street studio


Donated by Kara Benton & Brian de Haan

Lil' Kickers – Full Season of Youth Soccer item
Lil' Kickers – Full Season of Youth Soccer
$120

Starting bid

Retail value: $300 | Buy It Now: $250


One full season of Portland Lil' Kickers youth soccer — Portland's gold standard for early childhood athletic development. Covers physical coordination, social skills, and confidence in a positive, non-competitive environment.


Includes:

• One full season of classes

• Valid for ages 18 months – 12 years (Lil' Kickers or Skills Institute programs)

• Choose from 2 locations: Portland Indoor Soccer (SE Main St.) or The Plex PDX (Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy)

• Expires 04/24/2027


Donated by Christina Angle


Core Collective – 5-Class Lagree Pack item
Core Collective – 5-Class Lagree Pack
$75

Starting bid

Retail value: $185 | Buy It Now: $150


Five classes on the Megaformer at Core Collective — Portland's premier Lagree studio. High-intensity, low-impact total-body conditioning with small class sizes for personalized coaching. The "shake" is real.


Includes:

• 5 classes valid for any Lagree Megaformer session

• Small class sizes with personalized form coaching

• Valid at NW or NE Portland locations


Donated by Ali Lindeman

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