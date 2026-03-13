Youngset Preschool's Silent Auction 2026

Retail value: $490 | Buy It Now: $400





Three bottles from one of Oregon's most collectible producers — sourced from the Hinshaw Family's personal cellar. All estate-grown on Ribbon Ridge, unfined and unfiltered. A ready-to-drink collector's set or a centerpiece for a milestone dinner.





Includes:

• 2016 "The Upper Terrace" Pinot Noir – $200 value (drinking beautifully now)

• 2017 Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir – $140 value (silky, balanced)

• 2019 Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir – $150 value (rated up to 98 points)





Donated by The Hinshaw Family