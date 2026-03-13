Youngset Preschool's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Retail value: $1,000 | Buy It Now: $800
Five hours of professional design time with Haley Hastings of Haley Hastings Interiors. Use it however you need most: in-home consultation, furniture layout, material sourcing, or paint and finish selections. Haley brings deep Portland-specific knowledge of local showrooms and artisans to help you move from decision fatigue to a space you actually love.
Includes:
• 5 hours of professional design time
• In-home or studio consultation (your choice)
• Access to Haley's local showroom and artisan network
Donated by Haley & Nolan Hastings.
Starting bid
Retail value: $490 | Buy It Now: $400
Three bottles from one of Oregon's most collectible producers — sourced from the Hinshaw Family's personal cellar. All estate-grown on Ribbon Ridge, unfined and unfiltered. A ready-to-drink collector's set or a centerpiece for a milestone dinner.
Includes:
• 2016 "The Upper Terrace" Pinot Noir – $200 value (drinking beautifully now)
• 2017 Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir – $140 value (silky, balanced)
• 2019 Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir – $150 value (rated up to 98 points)
Donated by The Hinshaw Family
Starting bid
Retail value: $640 | Buy It Now: $520
Watch the three-time NWSL Champions from the most exclusive seats in Providence Park. The Lexus Lounge is the only section in the stadium with fully all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and cocktails — no concession lines, no standing in the rain. This is a genuine "night out" taken care of from kickoff to final whistle.
Includes:
• 4 premium Lexus Lounge tickets
• All-inclusive food, beer, wine, and cocktails
• Climate-controlled private lounge with premium restrooms
• Date TBD — mutual agreement on a 2026 regular-season home match
Donated by Molly Boyle & Charley Burns
Starting bid
Retail value: $575 | Buy It Now: $460
Three of the best local names in wellness, combined into one package covering how you move, how you recover, and how you fuel. No guesswork — just a complete reset.
Includes:
• 5-class Barre3 pack (strength, HIIT, and mindfulness)
• 3 infrared sauna sessions at Pure Sweat
• 60-minute nutrition consultation with Registered Dietitian Lauren Bloch (topics include weight management, meal prep, family-friendly nutrition, metabolic health, and more)
Donated by Dee Tran & Lauren Bloch.
Starting bid
Retail value: $560 | Buy It Now: $450
A curated set from two women-owned NW Portland brands built around pieces you'll actually reach for. Tercette works with ethically sourced, hand-combed Tibetan yak wool — temperature-regulating, incredibly soft, and made to last.
Includes:
• Tercette No. 27 Yak Wool Lounge Cardigan (tie-front)
• Tercette Speckled Yak Wool Neck Scarf
• Comme Si + Maria de la Rosa Egyptian cotton socks
• $50 Superette gift card
Note: Cardigan size exchanges available post-auction — contact Alice Wang directly.
Donated by Alice Wang
Starting bid
Retail value: $499 | Buy It Now: $400
The most powerful portable speaker in the Sonos lineup — 24-hour battery life, IP56 weather resistance (drops, rain, UV), and a dual-tweeter design that delivers true stereo sound wherever you take it. Connects via WiFi to your existing Sonos system at home or switches to Bluetooth 5.0 on the go.
Includes:
• Sonos Move 2 speaker
• Automatic Trueplay room optimization
• 24-hour battery | WiFi + Bluetooth | IP56 weatherproof
Donated by Shep & Stark's Auntie Ang & Uncle E.
Starting bid
Retail value: $630 | Buy It Now: $525
Four tickets to a 2026 Timbers home game with exclusive access to the adiClub — the premier pitch-level lounge inside Providence Park. Includes full bar, hot dogs, and candy in a climate-controlled space just steps from the action. Perfect for a group night out without the hassle of concession lines.
Includes:
• 4 adiClub tickets with pitch-level seating
• Full bar access, hot dogs, and candy
• Climate-controlled private lounge
• Date TBD — mutual agreement on a 2026 regular-season home match
Donated by Molly Boyle & Charley Burns
Starting bid
Retail value: $530 | Buy It Now: $430
Two pairs of Tempest Optics Flare goggles, designed and tested in Pacific Northwest conditions. The magnetic lens system lets you swap between bright-sun and low-light lenses in seconds — without removing your gloves. Ultra-wide peripheral vision and anti-fog dual-lens technology included.
Includes:
• 2 pairs of Tempest Flare magnetic goggles
• Interchangeable bright/low-light lens sets
• Hard cases and microfiber bags for both pairs
Donated by Suzanne Tufan
Starting bid
Retail value: $500 | Buy It Now: $400
Three bottles hand-selected by Ian Burrows, one of the Pacific Northwest's most respected private wine curators. Ian is known for his vineyard-first philosophy and access to high-allocation Willamette Valley labels. This isn't just wine — it's three bottles with a story.
Includes:
• 3 curated fine wines selected for complexity and aging potential
• Ian's personal tasting notes for each bottle (origin, producer, food pairing)
• Presented in a signature gift box, ready to cellar or give
Donated by Allison Monti & Ian Burrows
Starting bid
Retail value: $500 | Buy It Now: $400
A complete, medical-grade whitening experience with Dr. Karl Shao at Ovation Dental — fellow Youngset parent (Leo's dad!). Custom-molded trays mean even coverage and professional results you can't get from a drugstore kit.
Includes:
• Limited dental exam
• Custom lab-molded whitening trays
• Professional-strength whitening gel
• Sensitivity toothpaste
Ovation Dental – Karl Shao DMD | 9370 SW Greenburg Rd, Suite 103, Portland | 503-245-0082
Donated by Preslie & Karl Shao
Starting bid
Retail value: $355 | Buy It Now: $285
A dual-reading package with Margaret Gervais of The Insight Center — Evolutionary Astrologer, Reiki Master, and Intuitive Healer with 30+ years of experience. Both sessions include personal notes and an audio recording.
Includes:
• Adult reading (age 12+): 60-minute analysis of birth chart, progressed chart, and current transit chart
• Child's natal chart reading (newborn–12): personality, emotional life, communication style, and future potential — one or both parents may attend
Donated by The Hinshaw Family / Margaret Gervais at The Insight Center.
Starting bid
Retail value: $350 | Buy It Now: $285
A haircut with Dee, owner and Creative Director of Mod Salon and fellow Youngset parent (Lion's mom). Known for precision cuts and effortlessly wearable styles. Plus a curated product set from Kérastase and R+Co to maintain your look at home with salon-quality results.
Includes:
• Expert haircut with Dee (private consultation included)
• Curated Kérastase + R+Co luxury product collection (TBD selection)
Donated by Dee Tran
Starting bid
Retail value: $600 | Buy It Now: $485
Four side-by-side seats in Section 118, Row H — eight rows back from the pitch at midfield. The "sweet spot" of Providence Park: close enough to feel the speed of the game, high enough for a clear goal-to-goal view. No coordination needed — the date is set.
Includes:
• 4 seats: Section 118, Row H, Seats 1–4
• Timbers vs. St. Louis City SC
• Wednesday, September 9th, 2026
Donated by Grammie Lynn & Grampie Owen Blank
Starting bid
Retail value: $300 | Buy It Now: $250
A one-night stay for two at The Duniway, downtown Portland's premier boutique Hilton. Perfectly positioned for a concert night, anniversary dinner, or simply a quiet 24 hours without the kids. Spin records in the lobby bar, catch sunset cocktails on the rooftop, and sleep well.
Includes:
• One night for two in a guest room
• Access to heated indoor pool and fitness center
• Steps from Portland Art Museum, Pioneer Courthouse Square, and the Pearl
• Expires 4/25/2027 | Call 503-499-4236 to reserve, based on availability
Donated by Andrea Haddad
Starting bid
Retail value: $250 | Buy It Now: $200
A full bagel brunch spread for 10 from Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels — Portland's perennial Reader's Poll winner for best bagel. Traditional NY-style boiled bagels made with locally sourced Shepard's Grain and Bob's Red Mill flours. The perfect way to host a weekend morning.
Includes:
• Assorted fresh-boiled and baked bagels
• House schmears
• Lox, whitefish, assorted meats and cheeses
• All toppings and accompaniments
• Available for pickup at any of 4 Portland locations (NW 23rd, SE Foster, NE 19th, or Sellwood) | 48-hour advance notice required | Allergen accommodations available
Donated by Ben Blank
Starting bid
Retail value: $300 | Buy It Now: $240
60 days of unlimited yoga at YoYoYogi's Pearl District studio on NW Hoyt — one of Portland's most beloved studios in a beautiful, sun-drenched historic space. Welcoming, high-energy, and completely free of pretension.
Includes:
• 60 days of unlimited classes
• Power Vinyasa, Slow Flow, Yin, and signature YoYo sessions
• Valid at NW Hoyt Street studio
Donated by Kara Benton & Brian de Haan
Starting bid
Retail value: $300 | Buy It Now: $250
One full season of Portland Lil' Kickers youth soccer — Portland's gold standard for early childhood athletic development. Covers physical coordination, social skills, and confidence in a positive, non-competitive environment.
Includes:
• One full season of classes
• Valid for ages 18 months – 12 years (Lil' Kickers or Skills Institute programs)
• Choose from 2 locations: Portland Indoor Soccer (SE Main St.) or The Plex PDX (Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy)
• Expires 04/24/2027
Donated by Christina Angle
Starting bid
Retail value: $185 | Buy It Now: $150
Five classes on the Megaformer at Core Collective — Portland's premier Lagree studio. High-intensity, low-impact total-body conditioning with small class sizes for personalized coaching. The "shake" is real.
Includes:
• 5 classes valid for any Lagree Megaformer session
• Small class sizes with personalized form coaching
• Valid at NW or NE Portland locations
Donated by Ali Lindeman
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