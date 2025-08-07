Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc

Hosted by

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc

About this event

Youngstown Radio Reading Service Sponsorship Opportunities

1 Year Sponsor item
1 Year Sponsor
$500

Sponsors will be recognized on air twice during the hour of the program of your choice, once a week.

6 Month Sponsor item
6 Month Sponsor
$250

Sponsors will be recognized on air twice during the hour of the program of your choice, once a week.

3 Month Sponsor item
3 Month Sponsor
$125

Sponsors will be recognized on air twice during the hour of the program of your choice, once a week.

1 Month Sponsor item
1 Month Sponsor
$40

Sponsors will be recognized on air twice during the hour of the program of your choice, once a week.

One Time Program item
One Time Program
$10

Sponsors will be recognized on air twice during the hour of the program of your choice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!