Youngstown Skatepark Association

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Youngstown Skatepark Association

About the memberships

Sponsor the Youngstown Skatepark Association

Pinnacle Sponsor | Legend
$10,000

No expiration

Premier, legacy-level partnership

Pinnacle Sponsors receive the highest level of recognition and long-term visibility as foundational partners in the Youngstown Skatepark project.

Benefits Include:

  • Exclusive naming rights (e.g., “Youngstown Skatepark presented by [Business Name]”)
  • Largest logo permanently integrated into the skatepark (feature wall, signature ramp, or main entry signage)
  • Top-tier logo placement on all event flyers, banners, social media platforms, and the YSA website
  • “Presented by” verbal recognition at all YSA-sponsored events
  • Priority booth or vendor space at all major events
  • Lead sponsor recognition in all press releases, media interviews, and promotional materials
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on YSA social media channels
  • VIP invitation and recognition at the skatepark grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony
  • Permanent recognition as a Founding or Legacy Sponsor
Diamond Sponsor | Pro Line
$5,000

No expiration

Major park partner

Diamond Sponsors play a critical role in the success of the project and receive prominent recognition across all YSA platforms. Benefits Include:

  • Prominent logo permanently displayed on a major skatepark feature or ramp
  • Prime logo placement on event flyers, banners, social media platforms, and the YSA website
  • Verbal recognition during all YSA-sponsored events
  • Opportunity to host a booth or distribute informational materials at events
  • Priority mention in press releases and media coverage
  • Dedicated sponsor recognition post on YSA social media channels
  • Recognition during the skatepark opening ceremony
Platinum Sponsor | Bowl Boss
$1,000

Valid until June 19, 2027

Core project supporter

Platinum Sponsors provide essential support and receive consistent visibility throughout YSA programming. Benefits Include:

  • Logo included on shared permanent skatepark signage
  • Logo placement on event flyers and the YSA website
  • Verbal acknowledgment during YSA events
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at select events
  • Inclusion in group sponsor recognition posts on social media
Gold Sponsor | Handrail Hitter
$500

Valid until June 19, 2027

Community partner

Gold Sponsors demonstrate strong community investment and receive recognition through YSA outreach efforts. Benefits Include:

  • Logo included on event flyers and the YSA website
  • Logo featured on shared event banners and signage
  • Dedicated “Thank You” post on YSA social media channels
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event announcements
Silver Sponsor | Gap Crusher
$250

Valid until June 19, 2027

Local business supporter

Silver Sponsors receive acknowledgment for their contribution and support of the skatepark initiative. Benefits Include:

  • Business name or logo listed on event flyers (space permitting)
  • Business name listed on the YSA website sponsor page
  • Verbal acknowledgment during events
  • Inclusion in group sponsor recognition posts on social media
Bronze Sponsor | Kickflip Crew/Community Supporter
$100

Valid until June 19, 2027

Grassroots supporter

Bronze Sponsors help demonstrate a broad community backing for the project. Benefits Include:

  • Name listed on the Official Supporters page of the YSA website
  • Inclusion in YSA’s annual “Community Supporters” social media recognition post
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