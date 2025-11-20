Youngstown Skatepark Association's Annual Raffle 2025

$
Basket valued at $200, which includes:
$100 WestSide Bowl Gift Card
“Gritty” T-shirt (Size XL)
WestSide Bowl T-shirt (Size XL)
Mike Egan Hoodie (Size XL)
Basket valued at $70, which includes:
$ 50 gift card
A beautiful Noble Creature glass ( Beer not included )
A Sticker
Sunglasses (for the day after your night out )
Basket valued at $80, which includes:
Two $ 25 gift cards
A frisbee
A water bottle & sip cap
Grip chalk
Playing cards
5 stickers
Free day passes
Basket valued at $70, which includes:
Libs Coffee
A T-shirt
A Coffee Mug
Basket valued at $295, which includes:
7 Stickers
A Project Hoodie
A Bronson Speed Co. T-shirt
A Brooklyn Project t-shirt
Bones Wheels
Red Bones bearings
Basket valued at $145, which includes:
A 100$ gift Certificate
Two coffee mugs
Two Coffee Bags
2 Pens
valued at $400, which includes:
A free vehicle detail certificate (ooo i want to put my money on that one )
A Topo design Subaru backpack
A Subaru water bottle
A blue Subaru hoodie (XL)
A Boardman Subaru t-shirt (XL)
A Subaru Motorsports flag
A Subaru snapback hat
A Subaru beanie
A Subaru Disc Golf set
Basket valued at $ 70, which includes:
A 25$ gift Certificate to Home again Consignments
A 25$ gidt Certificate to Studio South Art Exchange
A Studio South t-shirt
A Home Again Consignments t-shirt
Basket valued at $200, which includes:
A 24 pack of their Oktoberfest Fest beer.
A plaid Penguin City Button up ( XL)
A Penguin City beer T-shirt (XL)
A Penguin City bar Mat
A camo snapback hat
Basket includes:
A $25 Gift Card
Basket includes:
$50 Gift Card
T-Shirt
Sea Moss Gummies
Canine & Bone Carrots - Dog Treats
Unreal -Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems
Date Better - Cashew Lime Crisp and Peanut Butter Crunch
Relish - Mushroom Extract Powder
Fortune Flowers Planting Pops
Basket valued at $150, which includes:
Olaplex
Salon hair product set
Bond Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner
Hair Perfector - Repairs and Strengths Hair
Scalp Longevity Treatment
Hairstylist Services Certificate
Good for a
Customer Hair Cut and Brow Wax
basket includes:
A bag of coffee
A $25 gift card
Basket includes:
2 beeswax candles
A 16oz jar of honey
A kayak experience for two
8x10 skateboard print with botanical allies in a black wood frame.
featuring globe mallow to support abundant confidence, blackthorn to invert fear, periwinkle for protection, strength, & safety, and bay laurel for youthful strength & drive and passionate courageousness.
by Brigitte at Wonky Bunny Studio
value: $54
Basket includes items contributed by event vendors.
Basket Valued at $250, which includes:
$50 Gift Certificate to Short Fuse tattoo
$65 Gift Certificate for Jivey Hair By Jaisea (Custom Cut w/blow out & heat style)
Joico 3-Pc. HydraSplash Holiday Set
STMNT Grooming Goods Shampoo
KMS Tame Frizz Smoothing Reconstructor
Hempz Star Dust Body Moisturizer with Shimmer
Hempz Sweet Jasmine & Rose Body Moisturizer
Hempz Glow Getter Herbal Lip Gloss
Home Alone - shirt
Cranky pants
sweater dead inside but jolly asfk
duffle bag
string bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!