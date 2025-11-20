Sales closed

Youngstown Skatepark Association's Annual Raffle 2025

#1 West Side Bowl
Basket valued at $200, which includes:

$100 WestSide Bowl Gift Card

“Gritty” T-shirt (Size XL)

WestSide Bowl T-shirt (Size XL)

Mike Egan Hoodie (Size XL)

#2 Noble Creature
Basket valued at $70, which includes:

$ 50 gift card

A beautiful Noble Creature glass ( Beer not included )

A Sticker

Sunglasses (for the day after your night out )

#3 Climb Youngstown
Basket valued at $80, which includes:

Two $ 25 gift cards

A frisbee

A water bottle & sip cap

Grip chalk

Playing cards

5 stickers

Free day passes

#4 LiBs Market
Basket valued at $70, which includes:

Libs Coffee

A T-shirt

A Coffee Mug

#5 Skateboarding Merch
Basket valued at $295, which includes:

7 Stickers

A Project Hoodie

A Bronson Speed Co. T-shirt

A Brooklyn Project t-shirt

Bones Wheels

Red Bones bearings

#6 Spiral Hill Formal Alterations
Basket valued at $145, which includes:

A 100$ gift Certificate

Two coffee mugs

Two Coffee Bags

2 Pens

#7 Boardman Subaru Kit
valued at $400, which includes:

A free vehicle detail certificate (ooo i want to put my money on that one )

A Topo design Subaru backpack

A Subaru water bottle

A blue Subaru hoodie (XL)

A Boardman Subaru t-shirt (XL)

A Subaru Motorsports flag

A Subaru snapback hat

A Subaru beanie

A Subaru Disc Golf set

#8 Studio South Art Exchange
Basket valued at $ 70, which includes:

A 25$ gift Certificate to Home again Consignments

A 25$ gidt Certificate to Studio South Art Exchange

A Studio South t-shirt

A Home Again Consignments t-shirt

#9 Penguin City Brewing Co.
Basket valued at $200, which includes:

A 24 pack of their Oktoberfest Fest beer.

A plaid Penguin City Button up ( XL)

A Penguin City beer T-shirt (XL)

A Penguin City bar Mat

A camo snapback hat

#10 Orange Avocado Juicery
Basket includes:

A $25 Gift Card

#11 Ely's To Go
Basket includes:

$50 Gift Card

T-Shirt

Sea Moss Gummies

Canine & Bone Carrots - Dog Treats

Unreal -Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems

Date Better - Cashew Lime Crisp and Peanut Butter Crunch

Relish - Mushroom Extract Powder

Fortune Flowers Planting Pops

#12 Mae & Lani Hair Kit
Basket valued at $150, which includes:

Olaplex

Salon hair product set

Bond Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner

Hair Perfector - Repairs and Strengths Hair

Scalp Longevity Treatment

Hairstylist Services Certificate

Good for a

Customer Hair Cut and Brow Wax

#13 Branch Street Coffee Roasters
basket includes:

A bag of coffee

A $25 gift card


#14 Wild You
Basket includes:

2 beeswax candles

A 16oz jar of honey

A kayak experience for two

#15 Wonky Bunny Studio
8x10 skateboard print with botanical allies in a black wood frame.

featuring globe mallow to support abundant confidence, blackthorn to invert fear, periwinkle for protection, strength, & safety, and bay laurel for youthful strength & drive and passionate courageousness.

by Brigitte at Wonky Bunny Studio

value: $54

Mystery Basket
Basket includes items contributed by event vendors.

#17 Jivey Hair by Jaisea/Short Fuse Tattoo
Basket Valued at $250, which includes:

$50 Gift Certificate to Short Fuse tattoo 

$65 Gift Certificate for Jivey Hair By Jaisea (Custom Cut w/blow out & heat style)

Joico 3-Pc. HydraSplash Holiday Set

STMNT Grooming Goods Shampoo 

KMS Tame Frizz Smoothing Reconstructor

Hempz Star Dust Body Moisturizer with Shimmer

Hempz Sweet Jasmine & Rose Body Moisturizer

Hempz Glow Getter Herbal Lip Gloss


The Maker design
Home Alone - shirt

Cranky pants

sweater dead inside but jolly asfk

duffle bag

string bag

