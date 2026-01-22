YOUnique Heart Healing Journey

Hosted by
About this event
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Two Tuesday evening Zoom group sessions, monthly worksheets and infographics, and teaching session slides if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Includes Heart Journey Plus four one-on-one heart-healing sessions and teaching session recordings if a session is missed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!