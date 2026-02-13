Your 2026 World Folkfest Tickets

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General adult admission for anyone 12 and over. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Includes children ages 4-11 years of age. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Includes 2 adults and 4 children under 18 years of age. All sales are final and non-refundable. Purchase a child general admission for additional children.
Must show ID at entrance to verify 65+ years of age. All sales are final and non-refundable.
Must show proof of Military service at entrance. All sales are final and non-refundable
Must show current school ID at entrance. All sales are final and non-refundable.
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