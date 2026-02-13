World Folkfest Inc

Hosted by

World Folkfest Inc

About this event

Your 2026 World Folkfest Tickets

700 S 1300 E

Springville, UT 84663, USA

Adult General Admission
$18

General adult admission for anyone 12 and over. All sales are final and non-refundable.

Child General Admission
$7

Includes children ages 4-11 years of age. All sales are final and non-refundable.

Family Pass of 6
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 2 adults and 4 children under 18 years of age. All sales are final and non-refundable. Purchase a child general admission for additional children.

Senior Single Ticket
$15

Must show ID at entrance to verify 65+ years of age. All sales are final and non-refundable.

Military Single Ticket
$15

Must show proof of Military service at entrance. All sales are final and non-refundable

Student Single Ticket
$15

Must show current school ID at entrance. All sales are final and non-refundable.

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