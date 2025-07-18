Your Branding Workshop – A Creator Summit Series

Hosted by
You’re ready to learn, but still figuring out how to balance your time, your creativity, and your next steps. You’re not trying to do everything at once — you just want to stop spinning your wheels and get real guidance from someone who's been there.
This tier includes:
✔️ Full access to the live workshop
✔️ Printed session notes to revisit later
✔️ Space to observe, absorb, and start mapping your next move
✔️ Ideal if you’re just getting started or want to take in the info before diving deeper
You’re here. You’re showing up. And that’s the first move.
You’ve been dreaming big, but now it’s time for structure, strategy, and support. You want more than surface-level tips — you want someone to walk with you, help you plan your next move, and hold you to it.
This tier includes:
✔️ Full access to the live workshop
✔️ Printed session notes
✔️ Exclusive Workbook: Volume 1 — Branding
→ This workbook is part of an ongoing Creator Strategy Series that will become a full book — and you’re getting in at the foundation.
✔️ 30-min 1:1 coaching session with RJ after the workshop
→ Personalized feedback on your brand, your goals, and your plan
