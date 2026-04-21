The Kings Gardens Maui ( Ali'i Mala Maui )

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The Kings Gardens Maui ( Ali'i Mala Maui )

About this event

Your Private Waterfall Experience with Chocolate Master Class—Set Within an Ancient Royal Jungle Canopy

0 Ulalena Loop

Haiku Hawaii 96708, You will get the Driving Details Once you book .

Your Private "VIP" Reservation
$2,850

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

VIP Exclusivity & Access, Intentionally Curated Scheduling:

• Limited to 12 guests per experience
• Additional guests over 12 may be added through the contribution link

up to 12, if more is needed than contact us.

VIP Admission for Additional Guests
$285

Additional Persons to be Added to The Main Bookings We Can Add In maximum. Upon request possible more.

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