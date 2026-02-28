You're Invited To The Health Economy Advocacy Leadership (HEAL) Summit! HEAL AFRICA @ The Pan African Parliament of AU- Hosted By Partners For Patients NGO In Collaboration with the Pan African Parliament representing 55 African Countries

Tier 1: Recognition Partner
Contribution: 3,800 CHF
For organisations and families who wish to visibly stand behind this mission.
- Logo or organisation name in official Framework documentation
- Recognition in supporter listings
- Certificate of recognition
- Website acknowledgement
Tier 2: Advocacy Voice Sponsor
Contribution: 10,000 CHF
For partners who want their voice to publicly affirm commitment to strengthening cancer policy in Africa.
- 60-second speaking opportunity at an official event
- Recognition in programme materials
- Website and communication visibility
- Certificate of partnership
- Logo placement in selected event materials
Tier 3: Strategic Leadership Partner
Contribution: 68,000 CHF
For institutional leaders ready to take a visible role in shaping continental reform.
- 10-minute keynote presentation opportunity
- Prominent logo placement across official materials
- Recognition as Strategic Leadership Partner in Model Law documentation
- Invitation to high-level stakeholder roundtables
- Premium brand visibility across communications
Tier 4: Continental Impact Patron
Contribution: 150,000+ CHF
For visionary partners committed to leaving a lasting imprint on Africa’s health landscape.
- Recognition as Principal Patron of the Framework
- Opportunity to co-host a high-level policy dialogue session
- Prominent logo placement across official materials and launch events
- Strategic acknowledgment in media engagements
- Private briefing with Framework leadership
- Long-term recognition in legislative archives
The Human & Strategic Value:
1) Strengthen ESG & SDG Commitments
Move beyond reporting metrics to real, measurable legislative impact aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being).
2) Lead with Purpose
Be recognised as a leader supporting equitable access to life-saving care.
3) Engage Where Decisions Are Made
Connect with parliamentarians, regulators, health ministries, and multilateral institutions shaping Africa’s healthcare future.
4) Demonstrate Long-Term Commitment
Signal that you are invested in the people.
Tier 1: Recognition Partner
Contribution: 3,800 CHF
For organisations and families who wish to visibly stand behind this mission.
- Logo or organisation name in official Framework documentation
- Recognition in supporter listings
- Certificate of recognition
- Website acknowledgement
Tier 2: Advocacy Voice Sponsor
Contribution: 10,000 CHF
For partners who want their voice to publicly affirm commitment to strengthening cancer policy in Africa.
- 60-second speaking opportunity at an official event
- Recognition in programme materials
- Website and communication visibility
- Certificate of partnership
- Logo placement in selected event materials
Tier 3: Strategic Leadership Partner
Contribution: 68,000 CHF
For institutional leaders ready to take a visible role in shaping continental reform.
- 10-minute keynote presentation opportunity
- Prominent logo placement across official materials
- Recognition as Strategic Leadership Partner in Model Law documentation
- Invitation to high-level stakeholder roundtables
- Premium brand visibility across communications
Tier 4: Continental Impact Patron
Contribution: 150,000+ CHF
For visionary partners committed to leaving a lasting imprint on Africa’s health landscape.
- Recognition as Principal Patron of the Framework
- Opportunity to co-host a high-level policy dialogue session
- Prominent logo placement across official materials and launch events
- Strategic acknowledgment in media engagements
- Private briefing with Framework leadership
- Long-term recognition in legislative archives
The Human & Strategic Value:
1) Strengthen ESG & SDG Commitments
Move beyond reporting metrics to real, measurable legislative impact aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being).
2) Lead with Purpose
Be recognised as a leader supporting equitable access to life-saving care.
3) Engage Where Decisions Are Made
Connect with parliamentarians, regulators, health ministries, and multilateral institutions shaping Africa’s healthcare future.
4) Demonstrate Long-Term Commitment
Signal that you are invested in the people.