You're Invited To The Health Economy Advocacy Leadership (HEAL) Summit! HEAL AFRICA @ The Pan African Parliament of AU- Hosted By Partners For Patients NGO In Collaboration with the Pan African Parliament representing 55 African Countries

Tier 1: Recognition Partner

Contribution: 3,800 CHF





For organisations and families who wish to visibly stand behind this mission.

Logo or organisation name in official Framework documentation

Recognition in supporter listings

Certificate of recognition

Website acknowledgement





Tier 2: Advocacy Voice Sponsor

Contribution: 10,000 CHF

For partners who want their voice to publicly affirm commitment to strengthening cancer policy in Africa.

60-second speaking opportunity at an official event

Recognition in programme materials

Website and communication visibility

Certificate of partnership

Logo placement in selected event materials

Tier 3: Strategic Leadership Partner

Contribution: 68,000 CHF

For institutional leaders ready to take a visible role in shaping continental reform.

10-minute keynote presentation opportunity

Prominent logo placement across official materials

Recognition as Strategic Leadership Partner in Model Law documentation

Invitation to high-level stakeholder roundtables

Premium brand visibility across communications

Tier 4: Continental Impact Patron

Contribution: 150,000+ CHF

For visionary partners committed to leaving a lasting imprint on Africa’s health landscape.

Recognition as Principal Patron of the Framework

Opportunity to co-host a high-level policy dialogue session

Prominent logo placement across official materials and launch events

Strategic acknowledgment in media engagements

Private briefing with Framework leadership

Long-term recognition in legislative archives

The Human & Strategic Value:





1) Strengthen ESG & SDG Commitments

Move beyond reporting metrics to real, measurable legislative impact aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being).









2) Lead with Purpose

Be recognised as a leader supporting equitable access to life-saving care.





3) Engage Where Decisions Are Made

Connect with parliamentarians, regulators, health ministries, and multilateral institutions shaping Africa’s healthcare future.





4) Demonstrate Long-Term Commitment





Signal that you are invested in the people.











