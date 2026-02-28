Partners For Patients NGO

Hosted by

Partners For Patients NGO

About this event

You're Invited To The Health Economy Advocacy Leadership (HEAL) Summit! HEAL AFRICA @ The Pan African Parliament of AU- Hosted By Partners For Patients NGO In Collaboration with the Pan African Parliament representing 55 African Countries

Pan African Parliament of the AU in Midrands

Johannesburg South Africa. Physical Address: Pan African Parliament Gallagher Estate, 19 Richards Drive Midrand, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province South Africa

Strategic Partner Entrance Ticket
$4,800

Tier 1: Recognition Partner

Contribution: 3,800 CHF


For organisations and families who wish to visibly stand behind this mission.

  • Logo or organisation name in official Framework documentation
  • Recognition in supporter listings
  • Certificate of recognition
  • Website acknowledgement


Tier 2: Advocacy Voice Sponsor

Contribution: 10,000 CHF

For partners who want their voice to publicly affirm commitment to strengthening cancer policy in Africa.

  • 60-second speaking opportunity at an official event
  • Recognition in programme materials
  • Website and communication visibility
  • Certificate of partnership
  • Logo placement in selected event materials

Tier 3: Strategic Leadership Partner

Contribution: 68,000 CHF

For institutional leaders ready to take a visible role in shaping continental reform.

  • 10-minute keynote presentation opportunity
  • Prominent logo placement across official materials
  • Recognition as Strategic Leadership Partner in Model Law documentation
  • Invitation to high-level stakeholder roundtables
  • Premium brand visibility across communications

Tier 4: Continental Impact Patron

Contribution: 150,000+ CHF

For visionary partners committed to leaving a lasting imprint on Africa’s health landscape.

  • Recognition as Principal Patron of the Framework
  • Opportunity to co-host a high-level policy dialogue session
  • Prominent logo placement across official materials and launch events
  • Strategic acknowledgment in media engagements
  • Private briefing with Framework leadership
  • Long-term recognition in legislative archives

The Human & Strategic Value: 


1) Strengthen ESG & SDG Commitments

Move beyond reporting metrics to real, measurable legislative impact aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being). 



2) Lead with Purpose

Be recognised as a leader supporting equitable access to life-saving care.


3) Engage Where Decisions Are Made

Connect with parliamentarians, regulators, health ministries, and multilateral institutions shaping Africa’s healthcare future.


4) Demonstrate Long-Term Commitment


Signal that you are invested in the people.




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