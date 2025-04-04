Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Gamma Nu Zeta Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Gamma Nu Zeta Chapter

Youth Affiliates Sneaker Ball

3501 Elm Ave

Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109, USA

Zeta Youth Affiliate Only
$10
This is for ZYA only. She must be an active and current member of the affiliates: Pearlette, Amicette, or Archonette. This is not for adults, friends or parents of a ZYA member. Adults and non- ZYA youth, must purchase the general ticket price of $20.
General
$20
This ticket rate is for all youth not affiliated with the Zeta Youth Auxiliaries, and adults.

