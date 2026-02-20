Youth Auxiliary STEM Program Candle Making Fundraiser

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Turn any room into a tropical getaway with our Jamaica Me Crazy candle. Bursting with sweet pineapple and citrus notes, this candle fills your home with an uplifting, island-inspired fragrance that feels like sunshine in a jar.
Light it. Love it. Indulge your senses.
Our Burners Candle – Gummi Bears Scent fills your room with the irresistible fragrance of sweet, fruity candy delight. A playful scent that instantly brightens your mood and your space.
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