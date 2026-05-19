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About this event
Secure your student’s spot for Youth Camp 2026 at Crowders Ridge Camp in Gastonia, NC from June 28th–July 2nd, 2026.
This deposit confirms your student’s attendance and goes toward the total $330 camp cost.
Please note that deposits become non-refundable after June 1st, 2026.
Make a partial payment toward your student’s Youth Camp 2026 balance.
This amount includes the original camp deposit as part of the total payment amount and is applied toward the full $330 camp cost.
We will continue communicating with families regarding fundraising progress and sponsorship opportunities leading up to camp.
This option covers half of the total Youth Camp 2026 cost for one student.
This amount includes the original camp deposit as part of the total payment amount and is applied toward the full $330 camp cost.
We will continue communicating with families regarding fundraising progress and sponsorship opportunities leading up to camp.
This option covers the full Youth Camp 2026 cost for one student attending camp at Crowders Ridge Camp in Gastonia, NC from June 28th–July 2nd, 2026.
This amount includes the original camp deposit as part of the total payment amount.
We will continue communicating with families regarding fundraising progress and sponsorship opportunities leading up to camp.
Would you like to donate or help sponsor a student for Youth Camp 2026?
This option allows you to either:
• Cover the full $330 camp cost for a student/family
• Donate any amount to help students attend camp
Every donation goes directly toward helping students experience Youth Camp 2026 and encounter God in a powerful way.
Thank you for investing in the next generation and helping make camp possible for every student!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!