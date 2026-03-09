I Am - Youth Camp

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Full Payment for Camp. Payment is NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE.
This deposit will hold your spot for camp. Remainder of payment must be made by May 31st. This deposit is NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE. If full payment is not made, you will lose your deposit and your spot. When you are ready to make the rest of the payment, please contact Edward at 559-286-9823 or Nilssa at 559-349-1333
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!