Hosted by

Idaho District of the United Pentecostal Church, Inc.

About this event

Youth Camp Registration 2026

3599 Garden Creek Rd

Challis, ID 83226

Senior Camper
$220

Ages 12-17 at the time of the camp start date.

NAM Senior Camper
Free

Ages 12-17 at the time of the camp start date. (6 with preapproval) Must have prior approval of the Youth Director for free registration.

Mission Mover
Free

Ages 12-17 at the time of the camp start date. (6 with preapproval) Must have prior approval of the Youth Director for free registration.

Hyphen - Mini-Lodge Room 4 nights, 1 person per room
$368

Single Adults Ages 18-36 at the time of the camp start date.
Does not include meals which must be purchased separately.

Hyphen - Min Lodge Room 4 nights, 2 persons per room
$184

Single Adults Ages 18-36 at the time of the camp start date. Must share a room for this rate. Does not include meals which must be purchased separately.

Senior Counselor
Free

Requires Specific Director Confirmation.

Senior Staff
Free

Requires Specific Director Confirmation.

Senior Committee Member
Free

Adult Youth Committee Member; Requires Specific Director Confirmation.

Senior Guest
Free

Requires Specific Director Confirmation.

Senior Speaker
Free

Requires Specific Director Confirmation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!