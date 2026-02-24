Youth Camp Registration 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Ages 12-17 at the time of the camp start date.
Ages 12-17 at the time of the camp start date. (6 with preapproval) Must have prior approval of the Youth Director for free registration.
Ages 12-17 at the time of the camp start date. (6 with preapproval) Must have prior approval of the Youth Director for free registration.
Single Adults Ages 18-36 at the time of the camp start date.
Does not include meals which must be purchased separately.
Single Adults Ages 18-36 at the time of the camp start date. Must share a room for this rate. Does not include meals which must be purchased separately.
Requires Specific Director Confirmation.
Requires Specific Director Confirmation.
Adult Youth Committee Member; Requires Specific Director Confirmation.
Requires Specific Director Confirmation.
Requires Specific Director Confirmation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!