Youth Camp Talent Show

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Showcase your talent as a videographer or as a photographer.
Show us your dance moves. You can register as a solo dancer or with a group
Showcase your talent as a musician. You have the option to display your talent solo or with as a band. Please note, all band members must be present at camp as campers. No outside guest will be permitted.
Showcase your talent as a singer. You have the option to display your talent solo or with as a band. Please note, all band members must be present at camp as campers. No outside guest will be permitted.
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