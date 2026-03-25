Church of God Northwestern Region

Hosted by

Church of God Northwestern Region

Youth Camp Talent Show

15250 Old Oak Ranch Rd

Sonora, CA 95370, USA

Media
Free

Showcase your talent as a videographer or as a photographer.

Dance or Drama
Free

Show us your dance moves. You can register as a solo dancer or with a group

Music
Free

Showcase your talent as a musician. You have the option to display your talent solo or with as a band. Please note, all band members must be present at camp as campers. No outside guest will be permitted.

Singing
Free

Showcase your talent as a singer. You have the option to display your talent solo or with as a band. Please note, all band members must be present at camp as campers. No outside guest will be permitted.

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