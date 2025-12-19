Hill Country Samaritans

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Hill Country Samaritans

About this event

Youth Choir Spring 2026

9729 TX-16

Pipe Creek, TX 78063, USA

One choir participant- First Season
$50

Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 1singer.

One returning choir participant
$40

Includes semester instruction, music, and folders for 1singer.

Two choir participants from the same household.
$90

Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 2 singers from the same home.

Two returning choir participants from the same household.
$80

Includes semester instruction, music, and folders, for 2 singers from the same home.

Three choir participants from the same household
$120

Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 3 singers from the same home.

Three returning choir participants from the same household
$110

Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 3 singers from the same home.

Four or more choir participants from the same household
$150

Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 4 or more singers from the same home.

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