Youth Choir Spring 2026

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Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 1singer.
Includes semester instruction, music, and folders for 1singer.
Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 2 singers from the same home.
Includes semester instruction, music, and folders, for 2 singers from the same home.
Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 3 singers from the same home.
Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 3 singers from the same home.
Includes semester instruction, music, folders, and t-shirts for 4 or more singers from the same home.
$
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