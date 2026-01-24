Servant Stage Company

Hosted by

Servant Stage Company

About this event

Youth Company 2026 Payment

210 Pitney Rd

Lancaster PA, 17601

KidCo (Spring) - $175
$175

Select this option if you were offered a spot in Kid Company (Spring).

JrCo (Spring) - $175
$175

Select this option if you were offered a spot in Junior Company (Spring).

JrCo (Summer) - $325
$325

Select this option if you were offered a spot in Junior Company (Summer).

AppCo - $425
$425

Select this option if you were offered a spot in Apprentice Company.

TeenCo - $475
$475

Select this option if you were offered a spot in Teen Company.

Financial Aid/Half Tuition
Free

Select this option if you applied for and were granted a half scholarship for participation in Youth Company. The amount you owe will be half of the listed amount for your specific company. Please pay that amount below by 'Add a donation for Servant Stage Company'.

Add a donation for Servant Stage Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!