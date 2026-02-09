Grove Project Inc

Hosted by

Grove Project Inc

About this event

Youth Day of Service

50 Kings Rd

Madison, NJ 07940, USA

Adult (18+)
Pay what you can

Enjoy 4 service projects


$25 suggested donation to offset the cost of 1 participant completing 4 service projects

Teen (11-18)
Pay what you can

Does not need to be accompanied by an adult.

Enjoy: 4 service events, a free ice cream and a guaranteed swag bag for the first 100 participants


$25 suggested donation to offset the cost of 1 participant completing 4 service projects

Youth (10 and under)
Pay what you can

Must be accompanied by an adult.

Enjoy: 4 service events, a free ice cream and a guaranteed swag bag for the first 100 participants


$25 suggested donation to offset the cost of 1 participant completing 4 service projects

Add a donation for Grove Project Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!