Youth Day of Service

About this event
Enjoy 4 service projects
$25 suggested donation to offset the cost of 1 participant completing 4 service projects
Does not need to be accompanied by an adult.
Enjoy: 4 service events, a free ice cream and a guaranteed swag bag for the first 100 participants
$25 suggested donation to offset the cost of 1 participant completing 4 service projects
Must be accompanied by an adult.
Enjoy: 4 service events, a free ice cream and a guaranteed swag bag for the first 100 participants
$25 suggested donation to offset the cost of 1 participant completing 4 service projects
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!