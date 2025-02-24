Youth Days Weekend April 2025

Hosted by
About this event
General admission is for children attending day 1 and camping with a tent brought from home. You do not have to camp; you can leave and return for the boat trip. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and a Photo Release form will need to be signed by parents. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you.
If you are only able to attend on 4/6 beginning at 8 AM, use this ticket. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and Photo Release form will need to be signed by parents. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you. Winyah Rivers Alliance will outfit those needing lifejackets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!