Youth Days Weekend April 2026

General admission is for children attending and con 4/11, camping with a tent brought from home. If you arrive on 4/10, you can set up early and watch the sun set. You do not have to camp; you can leave and return for the kayak trip. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and a Photo Release form will need to be signed by parents. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you.





Please bring your own supplies: bug spray, sleeping bag rated for the expected weather, sunscreen, tent, and closed-toed shoes. You must wear a life jacket (supplied).