Youth Days Weekend April 2026

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About this event
General admission is for children attending and con 4/11, camping with a tent brought from home. If you arrive on 4/10, you can set up early and watch the sun set. You do not have to camp; you can leave and return for the kayak trip. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and a Photo Release form will need to be signed by parents. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you.
Please bring your own supplies: bug spray, sleeping bag rated for the expected weather, sunscreen, tent, and closed-toed shoes. You must wear a life jacket (supplied).
If you are only able to attend on 4/12, beginning at 8 AM, use this ticket. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and Photo Release form will need to be signed by parents. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you.
Winyah Rivers Alliance will outfit those needing lifejackets. Please bring your own supplies: bug spray, sleeping bag rated for the expected weather, sunscreen, tent, closed-toed shoes. You must wear a life jacket (supplied).
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