Youth DEV - Recruited from LTR - Prorated

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Welcome to Spring Competitive Developmental Crew! This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a Fayette County resident.
Welcome to Spring Competitive Developmental Crew! This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a Fayette County resident. Payment due by 4/15/26 at 7PM.
Welcome to Spring Competitive Developmental Crew! This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a NONFayette County resident.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!