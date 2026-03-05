Row Georgia Inc

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Row Georgia Inc

About this event

Youth DEV - Recruited from LTR - Prorated

Prorated LTR Recruit - DEV Comp - Fayette County Resident
$811.25

Welcome to Spring Competitive Developmental Crew! This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a Fayette County resident.

Prorated LTR Recruit - DEV Comp - Fayette County Resident
$168.91

Welcome to Spring Competitive Developmental Crew! This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a Fayette County resident. Payment due by 4/15/26 at 7PM.

Prorated LTR Recruit - DEV Comp - NONFayette County Resident
$836.25

Welcome to Spring Competitive Developmental Crew! This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a NONFayette County resident.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!