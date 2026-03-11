Saint Mark Dorchester

Hosted by

Saint Mark Dorchester

About this event

Youth Enrichment Fund Gala - 2026

1420 Soldiers Fld Rd

Boston, MA 02135, USA

🎟️ General Admission
$175

Admission to the Formal Gala Dinner at 7 PM • Live entertainment and keynote program


The cost to host each guest is approximately $80, and the remaining amount helps support the Youth Enrichment Fund.

💎 VIP Admission
$200

Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM).


The cost to host each guest is approximately $100, and the remaining amount helps support the Youth Enrichment Fund.

🍽️ Standard Table of 12
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Reserve a full table for you and your guests. Purchasing a table saves you $300.


After checkout, please email the first and last names of your guests to [email protected].


The cost to host each guest is approximately $80, and the remaining amount helps support the Youth Enrichment Fund.

✨VIP Upgrade
$50

Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM).


Already part of a reserved table? Add VIP access for $50 per guest. Please select one upgrade for each guest at your table who would like VIP access. This upgrade must be connected to a reserved table purchase and does not include admission on its own.


After checkout, please email the first and last names of your guests to [email protected].

🥂 VIP Table for 12
$2,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM).


Reserved VIP table for 12 guests. Includes VIP access for all guests at the table. Save $100 when you purchase a full VIP table.


Please email guest names to [email protected].

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