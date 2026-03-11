Youth Enrichment Fund Gala - 2026

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About this event
Admission to the Formal Gala Dinner at 7 PM • Live entertainment and keynote program
The cost to host each guest is approximately $80, and the remaining amount helps support the Youth Enrichment Fund.
Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM).
The cost to host each guest is approximately $100, and the remaining amount helps support the Youth Enrichment Fund.
Reserve a full table for you and your guests. Purchasing a table saves you $300.
After checkout, please email the first and last names of your guests to [email protected].
The cost to host each guest is approximately $80, and the remaining amount helps support the Youth Enrichment Fund.
Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM).
Already part of a reserved table? Add VIP access for $50 per guest. Please select one upgrade for each guest at your table who would like VIP access. This upgrade must be connected to a reserved table purchase and does not include admission on its own.
After checkout, please email the first and last names of your guests to [email protected].
Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM).
Reserved VIP table for 12 guests. Includes VIP access for all guests at the table. Save $100 when you purchase a full VIP table.
Please email guest names to [email protected].
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