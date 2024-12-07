Youth for Christ El Paso - TSHIRTS

YFC 2024-25 TSHIRT
$14
Buy One, Give One, Make an Impact! With every T-shirt you purchase, you’ll cover the cost of gifting another to a youth or volunteer in our community. All profits go directly to supporting Youth for Christ El Paso’s mission of empowering and transforming lives.
"Send Me" Isaiah 6:8
$20
Buy One, Give One, Make an Impact! With every T-shirt you purchase, you’ll cover the cost of gifting another to a youth or volunteer in our community. All profits go directly to supporting Youth for Christ El Paso’s mission of empowering and transforming lives.
"Stay Salty. Be Lit" Matthew 5:13-16
$20
Buy One, Give One, Make an Impact! With every T-shirt you purchase, you’ll cover the cost of gifting another to a youth or volunteer in our community. All profits go directly to supporting Youth for Christ El Paso’s mission of empowering and transforming lives.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing