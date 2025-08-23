Youth For Troops

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Youth For Troops

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Youth For Troops Online Auction

Patriotic Quilt item
Patriotic Quilt item
Patriotic Quilt item
Patriotic Quilt
$150

Starting bid

Beautiful patriotic quilt. Measures 81" x 66".

Adult and Child Ray Ban Sunglasses from A to Z Eyecare item
Adult and Child Ray Ban Sunglasses from A to Z Eyecare item
Adult and Child Ray Ban Sunglasses from A to Z Eyecare item
Adult and Child Ray Ban Sunglasses from A to Z Eyecare
$150

Starting bid

Adult and Child Ray Ban Sunglasses from A to Z Eyecare (formerly Better Vision Eyecare). Adult value $175.00 and child value $115.00 for a total value of $290.00

Eternal Beauty Med Spa Basket item
Eternal Beauty Med Spa Basket item
Eternal Beauty Med Spa Basket item
Eternal Beauty Med Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

Eternal Beauty Med Spa Basket includes Spa Gift Card, Coconut Beach Whipped Shea Butter Body Polish, Citrus Cilantro Body Oil, Mango Punch Tuscany Candle, Skin Rehab Refreshing Gel Cleanse, Skin Rehab Growth Factor Gel, Ustelir 24 K Gold Eye Mask, Gold-bio Collagen Facial Mask, Gold Lips Mask. Value $165.00

NVWS Pure 5 Reverse Osmosis System item
NVWS Pure 5 Reverse Osmosis System item
NVWS Pure 5 Reverse Osmosis System
$300

Starting bid

North Valley Water Solutions - NVWS Pure 5 Reverse Osmosis System for The Highest Quality Drinking Water You Can Get. See flyer for details. Value 899.00

By the Bucket - Spaghetti for a Year item
By the Bucket - Spaghetti for a Year item
By the Bucket - Spaghetti for a Year
$75

Starting bid

By the Bucket - Spaghetti for a Year from the Anthem, AZ location. Basket includes 12 cards for free Spaghetti. Value over $300.00

Ziggi's Coffee Gift Box item
Ziggi's Coffee Gift Box item
Ziggi's Coffee Gift Box item
Ziggi's Coffee Gift Box
$20

Starting bid

Ziggi's Coffee Gift Box - $20.00 Gift Card, Bag of Coffee, Mug, Cup w/Straw, and Stickers. Value $50.00

P.F. Chang's Gift Basket item
P.F. Chang's Gift Basket item
P.F. Chang's Gift Basket item
P.F. Chang's Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

P.F. Chang's Gift Basket from Happy Valley location includes two $25.00 Gift Cards, bottle of Borghetti, and two wine glasses.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Scottsdale Gift Basket item
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Scottsdale Gift Basket item
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Scottsdale Gift Basket item
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Scottsdale Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Scottsdale Gift Basket includes a $30.00 Gift Card, t-shirt L, sunglasses, tomato, and more

Rosati's Gift Basket #1 item
Rosati's Gift Basket #1 item
Rosati's Gift Basket #1 item
Rosati's Gift Basket #1
$30

Starting bid

Rosati's Gift Basket #1 includes $50.00 Gift Card, Pizza Making Shirt L, In The Pizza We Trust shirt 2XL, CreaTyf Designs Blue Tank 2XL, CreaTyf Designs Black M, CreaTyf Designs reusable bag, Drink Local can holders, CreaTyf Designs can holders

Rosati's Gift Basket #2 item
Rosati's Gift Basket #2 item
Rosati's Gift Basket #2 item
Rosati's Gift Basket #2
$30

Starting bid

Rosati's Gift Basket #2 includes $50.00 Gift Card, Rosati's 85086 shirt M, Green Rosati's shirt S, purple Drink Local shirt XL, CreaTyf Designs tank, pink Creatyf Designs tank L, Drink Local can holders, CreaTyf Designs can holders

Patriotic Basket s/Gift Cards from Beta Sigma Phi Anthem item
Patriotic Basket s/Gift Cards from Beta Sigma Phi Anthem item
Patriotic Basket s/Gift Cards from Beta Sigma Phi Anthem item
Patriotic Basket s/Gift Cards from Beta Sigma Phi Anthem
$50

Starting bid

Patriotic Gift Basket with Gift Cards: Chilleens' $25.00, Chilleen's $50.00, $20.00 Safeway, $20.00 Family Dollar, $20.00 Family Dollar, $15.00 Starbucks, and $20.00 Walmart. R.E.D. Friday T-shirt (you pick style and size), Veteran Water Bottle, Youth for Troops Hat. Value $200.00

Chick-fil-A Gift Basket item
Chick-fil-A Gift Basket item
Chick-fil-A Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Chick-fil-A Gift Basket - $110 Gift Cards and $30 Chick-fil-A Swag. Value $140.00


Thank you Chick-fil-A Scottsdale and 101 for this basket!

Dryer Vent Cleaning - Handy Man Cleaning Solutions item
Dryer Vent Cleaning - Handy Man Cleaning Solutions item
Dryer Vent Cleaning - Handy Man Cleaning Solutions
$50

Starting bid

Dryer Vent Cleaning from Handy Man Cleaning Solutions up to $100 Value see flyer for details.

Pressure Wash by Handy Man Cleaning Services item
Pressure Wash by Handy Man Cleaning Services item
Pressure Wash by Handy Man Cleaning Services
$100

Starting bid

Pressure Wash by Handy Man Cleaning Services includes up to two hours of pressure wash. See flyer for details. Up to a $300.00 value

Topgolf 12-person Event Certificate item
Topgolf 12-person Event Certificate item
Topgolf 12-person Event Certificate
$300

Starting bid

Topgolf Complimentary Event Certificate provides a 12-person event with 2 hours of game play, fountain drinks, 2 apps, 2 desserts and 12 entrees in 2 side by side bays for 2 hours.  All of the guest’s memberships would be provided complimentary also. Value of approximately $750

Klymit.com Camping Gear Basket item
Klymit.com Camping Gear Basket item
Klymit.com Camping Gear Basket item
Klymit.com Camping Gear Basket
$150

Starting bid

Cross Canyon 3-person tent ($246.49), Insulated Static V Luxe XL Sleeping Pad x 2 (159.99 ea) Luxe Pillow Grey x 2 ($49.99 ea), Klymit KSB 0 F Large Dual Fill Sleeping Bag x 2 ($250.00 ea) Total Value $1,166.45

$50 Gift Card Harold's Cave Creek Corral item
$50 Gift Card Harold's Cave Creek Corral item
$50 Gift Card Harold's Cave Creek Corral
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Harold's Cave Creek Corral

Two VIP Concert Tickets Package #1 item
Two VIP Concert Tickets Package #1
$50

Starting bid

VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00


VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.

Two VIP Concert Tickets Package #2 item
Two VIP Concert Tickets Package #2
$50

Starting bid

VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00


VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.

Two VIP Concert Tickets Package #3 item
Two VIP Concert Tickets Package #3
$50

Starting bid

VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00


VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.

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