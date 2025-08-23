Youth For Troops Online Auction

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Starting bid
Beautiful patriotic quilt. Measures 81" x 66".
Starting bid
Adult and Child Ray Ban Sunglasses from A to Z Eyecare (formerly Better Vision Eyecare). Adult value $175.00 and child value $115.00 for a total value of $290.00
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Eternal Beauty Med Spa Basket includes Spa Gift Card, Coconut Beach Whipped Shea Butter Body Polish, Citrus Cilantro Body Oil, Mango Punch Tuscany Candle, Skin Rehab Refreshing Gel Cleanse, Skin Rehab Growth Factor Gel, Ustelir 24 K Gold Eye Mask, Gold-bio Collagen Facial Mask, Gold Lips Mask. Value $165.00
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North Valley Water Solutions - NVWS Pure 5 Reverse Osmosis System for The Highest Quality Drinking Water You Can Get. See flyer for details. Value 899.00
Starting bid
By the Bucket - Spaghetti for a Year from the Anthem, AZ location. Basket includes 12 cards for free Spaghetti. Value over $300.00
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Ziggi's Coffee Gift Box - $20.00 Gift Card, Bag of Coffee, Mug, Cup w/Straw, and Stickers. Value $50.00
Starting bid
P.F. Chang's Gift Basket from Happy Valley location includes two $25.00 Gift Cards, bottle of Borghetti, and two wine glasses.
Starting bid
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Scottsdale Gift Basket includes a $30.00 Gift Card, t-shirt L, sunglasses, tomato, and more
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Rosati's Gift Basket #1 includes $50.00 Gift Card, Pizza Making Shirt L, In The Pizza We Trust shirt 2XL, CreaTyf Designs Blue Tank 2XL, CreaTyf Designs Black M, CreaTyf Designs reusable bag, Drink Local can holders, CreaTyf Designs can holders
Starting bid
Rosati's Gift Basket #2 includes $50.00 Gift Card, Rosati's 85086 shirt M, Green Rosati's shirt S, purple Drink Local shirt XL, CreaTyf Designs tank, pink Creatyf Designs tank L, Drink Local can holders, CreaTyf Designs can holders
Starting bid
Patriotic Gift Basket with Gift Cards: Chilleens' $25.00, Chilleen's $50.00, $20.00 Safeway, $20.00 Family Dollar, $20.00 Family Dollar, $15.00 Starbucks, and $20.00 Walmart. R.E.D. Friday T-shirt (you pick style and size), Veteran Water Bottle, Youth for Troops Hat. Value $200.00
Starting bid
Chick-fil-A Gift Basket - $110 Gift Cards and $30 Chick-fil-A Swag. Value $140.00
Thank you Chick-fil-A Scottsdale and 101 for this basket!
Starting bid
Dryer Vent Cleaning from Handy Man Cleaning Solutions up to $100 Value see flyer for details.
Starting bid
Pressure Wash by Handy Man Cleaning Services includes up to two hours of pressure wash. See flyer for details. Up to a $300.00 value
Starting bid
Topgolf Complimentary Event Certificate provides a 12-person event with 2 hours of game play, fountain drinks, 2 apps, 2 desserts and 12 entrees in 2 side by side bays for 2 hours. All of the guest’s memberships would be provided complimentary also. Value of approximately $750
Starting bid
Cross Canyon 3-person tent ($246.49), Insulated Static V Luxe XL Sleeping Pad x 2 (159.99 ea) Luxe Pillow Grey x 2 ($49.99 ea), Klymit KSB 0 F Large Dual Fill Sleeping Bag x 2 ($250.00 ea) Total Value $1,166.45
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Harold's Cave Creek Corral
Starting bid
VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00
VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.
Starting bid
VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00
VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.
Starting bid
VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00
VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.
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