Youth For Troops Online Auction

VIP Sweetheart Seats (Seats 2) to the 11/29 Voyager Concert at Harold's Cave Creek Corral Value $150.00





VOYAGER is a spectacular tribute to the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist, JOURNEY. This high energy production will take you on a musical tour of classic songs like Faithfully, Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, Wheel In The Sky, Anyway You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’ and so many more. Featuring extraordinary musicians and vocalists who have toured nationally and internationally, VOYAGER provides today’s most entertaining and accurate JOURNEY experience.