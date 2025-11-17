Youth Girls/Guys Retreat

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About this event
It is our heart to keep this event as close to free as possible. We believe both of these events were born out of a calling to lead students deeper into their knowledge of Jesus. Therefore, the cost for the event will be just $10.
It is our heart to keep this event as close to free as possible. We believe both of these events were born out of a calling to lead students deeper into their knowledge of Jesus. Therefore, the cost for the event will be just $10.
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