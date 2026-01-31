Youth Green - By Coach Invite Only

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This prorated Pay In Full Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a Fayette County resident.
This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment Plan is.1/2 today + $55 Pymt Plan fee = $543.29, and remaining balance of $488.29 by April 5th, 2026.
This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment is the difference between the original amount paid for Dev team and the prorated amount for Green team due by April 15th, 2026.
This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment Plan is.1/2 today + $55 Pymt Plan fee = $543.29, and remaining balance of $491.59 by April 15th, 2026.
This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment Plan is.1/2 today + $55 Pymt Plan fee = $543.29 +$20 County Impact Fee =$563.29, and remaining balance of $488.29 by April 5th, 2026.
Welcome! This prorated Pay In Full NonFayette County Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a NON-Fayette County resident.
Due 3/1/26 2nd of 3 payments - Spring 2026 Payment Plan GREEN
Due 3/1/26 2nd of 3 payments - Spring 2026 Payment Plan GREEN
Payment Option 2:
1/2 of Remaining balance after Tryouts divided by 2 + $55 pymt plan fee = $745.00 Today ( with the remainder of $772.50 due in two installments, $350.00 due 3/1/26, $340.00 due by 4/1/26.
Payment Option 1:
Payment in full after Tryouts (Season dues less paid Tryouts Fee = $1380)
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