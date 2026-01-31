Row Georgia Inc

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Row Georgia Inc

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Youth Green - By Coach Invite Only

Prorated LTR Recruit - GREEN Comp - Fayette Resident PIF
$976.58

This prorated Pay In Full Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a Fayette County resident.

Prorated LTR Recruit - GREEN Comp - Fayette- Pymnt Plan
$543.29

This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment Plan is.1/2 today + $55 Pymt Plan fee = $543.29, and remaining balance of $488.29 by April 5th, 2026.

Prorated LTR Recruit - GREEN Comp - Fayette- Pmt Bal
$168.63

This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment is the difference between the original amount paid for Dev team and the prorated amount for Green team due by April 15th, 2026.

Prorated LTR Recruit - GREEN Comp - Fayette- Pmt 2 of 2
$491.59

This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment Plan is.1/2 today + $55 Pymt Plan fee = $543.29, and remaining balance of $491.59 by April 15th, 2026.

Prorated LTR Recruit - GREEN Comp - NonFayette- Pymnt Plan
$563.29

This prorated Payment Plan Fayette Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. Payment Plan is.1/2 today + $55 Pymt Plan fee = $543.29 +$20 County Impact Fee =$563.29, and remaining balance of $488.29 by April 5th, 2026.

Prorated LTR Recruit -Green Comp-NONFayette County Resident
$996.58

Welcome! This prorated Pay In Full NonFayette County Resident rate includes 2 weeks of Development Crew and transition to Green Crew. This rate has been prorated and is specifically for a NON-Fayette County resident.

Green - Payment Plan - 2nd of 3 - Due 3/1/26
$350

Due 3/1/26 2nd of 3 payments - Spring 2026 Payment Plan GREEN

Green - Payment Plan - 3rd of 3 - Due 4/11/26
$340

Due 3/1/26 2nd of 3 payments - Spring 2026 Payment Plan GREEN

Green - Payment Plan - 1st of 3 - at registration
$745

Payment Option 2:

1/2 of Remaining balance after Tryouts divided by 2 + $55 pymt plan fee = $745.00 Today ( with the remainder of $772.50 due in two installments, $350.00 due 3/1/26, $340.00 due by 4/1/26.

GREEN - Pay in full at registration
$1,380

Payment Option 1:

Payment in full after Tryouts (Season dues less paid Tryouts Fee = $1380)

Recipient of DS SW Toward spring initial payment dues
$595
Spring Pro-rated Rec to Dev to Green
$581.45
Spring Pro-rated Dev to Green
$137.80

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