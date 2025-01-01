Impact One: Fundraising Gala Silent Auction

Live like a rock star with this unforgettable Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Getaway, featuring world-class luxury, fine dining, and iconic style. Perfect for a romantic weekend, special celebration, or a much-needed escape — this experience offers the ultimate combination of excitement and relaxation.





Includes:

🎸 Two-Night Stay in Deluxe Accommodations – Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, where modern design meets rock ‘n’ roll energy.

🍽️ Dinner for Two – Savor an exceptional dining experience at one of the Hard Rock’s premier restaurants: Kuro, Cipresso, Council Oak, or Abiaka (Value $150).

🥂 Hard Rock Signature Merchandise – Includes branded gear and accessories from The Guitar Hotel for a true VIP touch.

💫 Exclusive Hard Rock Presentation Package – Beautifully wrapped and displayed in a custom guitar-shaped gift presentation.





Whether you hit the tables, relax poolside, or indulge in five-star cuisine, this package is your backstage pass to luxury.





Rock. Relax. Repeat.



