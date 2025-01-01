Impact One: Fundraising Gala Silent Auction

BLU by ThriveWell 1709 E. Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
Starting bid
Live like a rock star with this unforgettable Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Getaway, featuring world-class luxury, fine dining, and iconic style. Perfect for a romantic weekend, special celebration, or a much-needed escape — this experience offers the ultimate combination of excitement and relaxation.
Includes:
🎸 Two-Night Stay in Deluxe Accommodations – Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, where modern design meets rock ‘n’ roll energy.
🍽️ Dinner for Two – Savor an exceptional dining experience at one of the Hard Rock’s premier restaurants: Kuro, Cipresso, Council Oak, or Abiaka (Value $150).
🥂 Hard Rock Signature Merchandise – Includes branded gear and accessories from The Guitar Hotel for a true VIP touch.
💫 Exclusive Hard Rock Presentation Package – Beautifully wrapped and displayed in a custom guitar-shaped gift presentation.
Whether you hit the tables, relax poolside, or indulge in five-star cuisine, this package is your backstage pass to luxury.
Rock. Relax. Repeat.
Starting bid
Unlock your potential on the mat with Coach Jonathan “JT” Taylor, a four-time Florida State Champion, Hall of Fame wrestler, and Head of the Youth Impact Center.
This exclusive package includes ten (10) private wrestling sessions designed to elevate your technique, conditioning, and mindset. Each session is personally led by Coach Taylor — blending elite-level instruction with motivational coaching that builds champions on and off the mat.
Perfect for dedicated wrestlers seeking next-level growth, this experience delivers the same principles that shaped Coach Taylor’s success: discipline, focus, and faith-driven excellence.
🏅 Package Includes:
Starting bid
Own a piece of college football greatness with this bold, electrifying framed art piece celebrating the University of Miami Hurricanes and their five-time national championship legacy (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001).
Featuring a fierce depiction of Sebastian the Ibis—decked out with championship rings and a crown—this high-impact piece captures the swagger, strength, and storied tradition of "The U." It’s custom double-matted and framed, ready to energize any fan cave, office, or sports memorabilia collection.
🖼️ Custom Framed & Matted
🏆 Championship Years Featured: 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001
Bring the heat of Hurricane history to your wall!
Starting bid
Celebrate the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back glory with this one-of-a-kind framed tribute to alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk, a key force behind the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Championships!
This stunning collectible includes:
Perfect for Panthers fans and hockey memorabilia collectors alike—this piece screams championship energy.
🏆 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champion Tribute
🖊️ Autographed Photo w/ Authentication
🥅 Commemorative Puck Included
🖼️ Framed and Ready to Display
Own the moment. Honor the dynasty.
Starting bid
Own a rare and electrifying piece of soccer history with this autographed 8x10 photo of global football legend Lionel Messi during his unforgettable reign with FC Barcelona.
This collector’s display captures Messi in full motion and includes:
A tribute to the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner, Olympic Gold Medalist, and 2023 Leagues Cup Champion with Inter Miami CF—this piece is a must-have for any soccer fan or serious memorabilia collector.
🏆 Autographed 8x10 with Authentication
📸 Iconic Barcelona Imagery
🖼️ Custom Framed & Matted
Bring home greatness. Viva Messi!
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the Miami Dolphins’ most legendary players with this Hall of Fame commemorative piece featuring Zach Thomas, 7-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
This professionally framed display includes:
Perfect for the ultimate Dolphins fan or collector of NFL legends!
🏈 Autographed Memorabilia
🎖️ Hall of Fame Inductee – 2023
📦 Certificate of Authenticity Included
🖼️ Custom Framed & Matted
Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Miami Dolphins greatness!
Starting bid
Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or a collector of iconic music memorabilia, this Taylor Swift autographed masterpiece is a showstopper! Featuring a radiant image of Taylor, a stunning signed 8x10 concert photo, and a tribute to her record-breaking Eras Tour, this piece is as timeless as her music.
This collector’s item includes:
It’s a perfect harmony of color, energy, and star power—ready to shine in any music room, teen dream wall, or memorabilia collection.
🎶 Autographed 8x10 with COA
📸 Eras Tour Tribute Design
🖼️ Vibrant Custom Mat & Frame
Don’t miss your chance to own this fearless piece of music history!
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the most legendary figures in baseball history with this authentic autographed baseball signed by Hall of Famer Willie Mays—also known as the “Say Hey Kid.” This remarkable collector’s piece features:
Whether you're a lifelong Giants fan or a collector of baseball greatness, this piece is a timeless tribute to one of the game's all-time greats.
🖊️ Authenticated Autograph & Inscriptions
🏆 Hall of Fame Inductee – 1979
🖼️ Floating Display Case Included
Swing for the fences and take home this Hall of Fame treasure!
Starting bid
Step into Perfectville, home of the only perfect season in NFL history! This remarkable piece captures the magic of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went undefeated 17-0 on their way to football immortality.
This collector's dream features:
A rare and historic keepsake for any true fan of the game or Dolphins devotee.
🏆 Signed by 40+ 1972 Dolphins Legends
📸 Limited Edition of 117
🖼️ Custom Dolphins Mat & Framing
📃 Certificate of Authenticity Included
📣 Own a piece of football perfection!
Starting bid
Escape to tropical bliss with a 4-night stay for two at your choice of five-star oceanfront resort in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay, Mexico. This all-inclusive experience is the perfect mix of indulgence and relaxation—designed for couples, honeymooners, or anyone who deserves a luxury escape.
🌅 Don’t miss this chance to give (or get) the gift of oceanfront luxury. Bid now and say hello to sunsets in paradise.
Starting bid
🐘 South African Safari Adventure – All-Inclusive Kruger National Park Retreat for 2
Embark on the journey of a lifetime with this exclusive 6-night luxury safari getaway for two in the iconic Kruger National Park—South Africa’s premier game reserve.
Your experience includes two 3-night stays in separate luxury lodges, each offering a unique view of the African wilderness. Wake up to the call of the wild, enjoy twice-daily guided game drives with professional trackers, and unwind each night in your private suite with exquisite dining and tranquil scenery.
🔒 Limited availability – secure your safari under the stars!
Starting bid
🏔️ Sun Valley Luxury Mountain Escape – 4-Night Stay for 6 Guests
Experience the charm and adventure of the Idaho Rockies with a 4-night luxury mountain retreat in the world-renowned Sun Valley. This stay is perfect for families, couples, or outdoor enthusiasts looking to relax in style or hit the slopes.
🛏️ 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms
👨👩👧👦 Sleeps up to 6 guests
📆 Travel before December 1, 2026
🔑 Don’t miss your chance to stay in one of the most iconic alpine towns in America!
Starting bid
4-Night Stay for 6 Guests in a Designer Villa – Aldea Zama, Tulum, Mexico
Get ready to unwind in style with this unforgettable getaway to one of the world’s most coveted beach destinations — Tulum, Mexico. Your group of six will experience four nights of pure relaxation and indulgence in a modern designer villa located in the exclusive Aldea Zama neighborhood.
This tropical oasis offers:
Whether you're seeking sun-soaked serenity or immersive local culture, this escape delivers it all.
📆 Subject to availability. Travel not available during Easter, Christmas, or New Year's weeks.
BID NOW and gift yourself (or someone you love) the experience of barefoot luxury in paradise.
Starting bid
Uncover the timeless beauty of Tuscany with this unforgettable 7-night escape for 4 guests.
Package Includes:
This is the perfect escape for food lovers, history buffs, and wine enthusiasts seeking authentic Italian charm.
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to book and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel
• Experience includes a selection of luxury apartments; apartment is assigned based on availability
• Subject to availability. Travel is valid year-round except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Starting bid
Sophisticated, stylish, and full of flavor — this Gentleman’s Night Out Basket is the perfect blend of luxury and leisure. Whether you’re celebrating success or simply enjoying a quiet evening in, this set has everything needed for a refined experience.
Includes:
🥃 Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky – A timeless blend of rich flavors, perfect for savoring neat or on the rocks.
🍸 “On the Rocks” Decanter & Glass Set – Elegant glassware designed to elevate your home bar.
🌮 Lokos Tacos Gift Card – Enjoy bold, authentic flavors from one of the best local taco spots.
🚗 Uber Gift Card ($15–$20) – Your ride to dinner or a safe trip home, covered.
🚴 Metal Beach Bike Decor Piece – A stylish accent to complete your office, bar, or man-cave aesthetic.
All beautifully presented in a vintage-style case — a statement piece that embodies taste, class, and convenience.
Perfect for the man who appreciates great company, great drinks, and great design.
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of Italy to your home with this beautifully curated Taste of Italy Gourmet Basket. Perfect for food lovers and home chefs alike, this collection celebrates the warmth, flavor, and passion of authentic Italian dining.
Includes:
🍷 2016 Los Clop Cabernet Sauvignon – A full-bodied red wine with deep flavor, ideal for pairing with rich Italian dishes.
🍝 Two Varieties of Artisan Pasta – Traditional Gragnano Tripoline and colorful Farfalloni for a true Italian experience.
🍅 Gourmet Pasta Sauce – Crafted with authentic Italian ingredients for perfect flavor and texture.
🫒 Green Olives – Brined to perfection and ready to complement any dish or charcuterie board.
🫗 Premium Olive Oil (2 Bottles) – High-quality Italian oils perfect for cooking, dipping, and drizzling.
🌿 Pasta Seasoning Blend – Adds the perfect touch of herbs and spice to any meal.
👩🍳 Italian-Inspired Apron – Stylish and functional for cooking in true Italian fashion.
🍽️ Gift Card to a Local Italian Restaurant or Market – Enjoy authentic flavors straight from the source.
🥣 Wood Serving Bowl – A beautiful, rustic centerpiece for serving or display.
Savor the essence of Italy — a basket that turns every meal into a culinary celebration.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to an elegant evening of relaxation and refinement with this Sip & Style Luxury Set. Perfect for those who love a touch of sophistication, this collection pairs pampering beauty experiences with a graceful wine presentation ensemble.
Includes:
💇♀️ (2) Base Color & Blowouts – Courtesy of The Blowout Blowdry Bar, where expert stylists deliver flawless shine, bounce, and confidence.
🍷 Tiamo Pinot Grigio – A crisp, refreshing Italian white wine with delicate floral notes and a smooth finish.
🥂 (2) Gold-Accented Wine Glasses – Beautifully detailed glasses that add sparkle to any occasion.
✨ Gold-Trimmed Serving Tray – Perfect for entertaining or as a statement piece for your home décor.
🪶 Floral Storage Box – A chic and functional accent for organizing keepsakes or home essentials.
Enjoy a touch of indulgence — a perfect blend of beauty, elegance, and relaxation.
Starting bid
Step into timeless elegance with this luxurious Style & Sophistication Gift Set — a perfect combination of beauty, fashion, and indulgence. Ideal for the woman who loves to pamper herself in style, this package blends glamour, relaxation, and taste.
Includes:
🖤 Black Leather Keepsake Case – A chic, jeweled storage box perfect for accessories, cosmetics, or cherished treasures.
💇♀️ (3) Wash & Blowout with Style Sessions – Enjoy the ultimate salon experience courtesy of The Blowout Hair Studio—where confidence meets perfection.
🍷 Devil’s Candy Wine – A bold, seductive red that pairs perfectly with an evening of elegance.
📖 Vogue Fashion Hardcover Book – Vogue Essentials: Heels—a stunning coffee table book celebrating the art of high fashion and timeless design.
All beautifully presented to inspire confidence, class, and a touch of indulgence.
Because true style begins with self-care and ends with a little sparkle.
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with this luxurious Beachside Bliss Getaway Basket — the perfect blend of relaxation, coastal charm, and indulgence. Whether you’re planning a seaside retreat or dreaming of one, this package captures the essence of sun, sand, and serenity.
Includes:
🏖️ $500 Gift Card to Beachside Village Resort – Enjoy a stunning oceanfront getaway filled with comfort, relaxation, and unforgettable views.
☕ $50 Gift Card to BVR Café – Savor delicious coastal-inspired cuisine and coffee just steps from the beach.
🧺 Woven Basket – Beautifully crafted and perfect for beach towels, magazines, or home décor.
🧣 Soft Throw Blanket – Wrap yourself in seaside comfort with this cozy, ocean-hued blanket.
🌟 Gold Starfish Accent – A chic coastal décor piece that adds shimmer and style to any space.
🏝️ “Beach More, Worry Less” Sign – A gentle reminder to slow down and soak in life’s simple pleasures.
🍷 The Legend Cabernet Franc – A bold and elegant wine, ideal for sipping as the sun sets over the shore.
Embrace coastal luxury and tranquility with a basket that says it all: relax, unwind, and enjoy the view.
Starting bid
Bring home the ultimate cuddle companion! Standing an impressive 5 feet tall, this Snuggle-Me Giant Teddy Bear is sure to win the hearts of all ages. Soft, plush, and impossibly huggable, this oversized bear makes the perfect gift for a child, loved one, or anyone who could use an extra-big dose of comfort.
Features:
🧸 Luxuriously soft, high-quality plush fabric
🎀 Adorned with a classic red bow for a timeless look
💖 Perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, or as a charming decorative piece
📏 Stands 5 feet tall — the ultimate snuggle size!
Whether it’s for a cozy movie night, a nursery addition, or a heartwarming surprise gift, this lovable bear is sure to make someone smile from ear to ear.
A hug this big is hard to resist!the
Starting bid
Get ready for laughter, strategy, and friendly competition with this Family Game Night Basket! Packed with classic favorites and hilarious new challenges, this collection is perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves a good game night at home.
Includes:
🎲 UNO – The fast-paced card game that’s fun for all ages.
💰 Monopoly – Buy, trade, and build your way to victory in this timeless classic.
🧱 Jenga – Test your nerves and steady hands in this thrilling stacking game.
😂 Mouthguard Challenge – Say it, play it, and laugh uncontrollably!
✏️ Telestrations – The laugh-out-loud sketch and guess party game.
🤓 Geek Out! – The ultimate trivia challenge for pop culture and knowledge lovers.
😬 Sorry! – Slide, bump, and race your way to the finish line.
🐉 Feed the Woozle – A silly, cooperative game perfect for younger players.
All beautifully packed in a woven basket — ready to bring families together for hours of entertainment and unforgettable memories.
Because the best nights are the ones spent laughing together!
Starting bid
Level up your playtime with this Ultimate Gamer’s Fun Basket — packed with action, creativity, and interactive excitement for gamers of all ages! Whether you’re a Nintendo fan, a puzzle pro, or a competitive sharpshooter, this bundle has something for everyone.
Includes:
🎮 Nintendo Gift Card – Load up your favorite games, add-ons, or digital content.
🎯 Electronic Dart Board – Bring classic competition to any room with safe, electronic darts.
⚡ Pokémon Ball – Catch ’em all with this collectible must-have for Pokémon fans.
🏓 Sharper Image Virtual Pong – Experience a modern twist on a retro favorite—no table required!
🧩 Super Mario Jigsaw Puzzle – Piece together the world of Mario for hours of creative fun.
🧱 LEGO Super Mario – Build, play, and explore the Mushroom Kingdom like never before.
🚗 Stunt Roller Car – Watch it flip, spin, and perform incredible stunts for nonstop action.
All packed in a sleek black basket ready to deliver fun, energy, and adventure for the gamer or kid at heart.
Perfect for birthdays, family game nights, or any Nintendo enthusiast!
Starting bid
Bring joy, creativity, and endless fun to your little one with this delightful Kids’ Adventure & Imagination Basket! Packed with playful surprises, this charming animal-themed basket is perfect for sparking imagination, creativity, and active playtime.
Includes:
🎨 Journal & Pens – Perfect for doodles, dreams, and daily adventures.
🫧 (2) Tiny Wubble Bubbles + Wubble Bubble Pump – Inflate in seconds for hours of squishy, bouncy fun!
🏄♀️ Barbie Team Stacie & Kayak Set – Ready for an outdoor adventure on land or sea!
❄️ Anna Frozen Doll – Bring a bit of Arendelle magic to playtime.
All beautifully packaged in a cute animal-themed woven basket that can be reused for toys, books, or bedroom décor.
A perfect gift for the imaginative child who loves to play, create, and explore!
Starting bid
Transform your space into a sanctuary of calm and clarity with the Breathe Easy Wellness Basket — thoughtfully curated to promote relaxation, clean air, and peace of mind. Perfect for home or office, this beautifully arranged set combines natural elements and soothing scents for the ultimate self-care experience.
Includes:
🌿 Air-Purifying Plant – Naturally filters toxins to improve indoor air quality.
🌬️ Compact Air Purifier – Removes airborne pollutants and supports clean, easy breathing.
💧 Essential Oil & Diffuser – Infuse your space with refreshing, aromatic mist.
🍵 Herbal Tea Sampler – Enjoy a calming tea blend for relaxation and balance.
🕯️ Clean-Burning Candle – Creates a serene and inviting atmosphere.
Air Sample Certificate $550
Fresh air starts here.
Your environment plays a big role in your well-being — this basket helps you breathe better, feel lighter, and live healthier.
Starting bid
Elegance meets indulgence in this Sip in Style Gift Set — the perfect pairing for the fashion-forward wine lover. Whether it’s a girls’ night in, a dinner date, or a decorative accent for your home bar, this set delivers sophistication with a playful twist.
Includes:
👠 High Heel Wine Bottle Holder – A stunning leopard-print stiletto design that turns any bottle into a statement piece.
🍷 House of Brown Cabernet Sauvignon – A rich, full-bodied California red with notes of dark fruit and a smooth finish — the perfect pour for any occasion.
🍽️ Even Keel $50 Gift Card – Enjoy fresh, coastal-inspired dining at one of the area’s favorite local restaurants.
Beautifully displayed and bursting with personality, this gift set embodies class, confidence, and a little bit of sass.
A must-have for anyone who loves fashion, flavor, and fun!
Starting bid
Serve, spike, and shine with this Riptide Volleyball Player Pack, designed for athletes who live and breathe the game. Perfect for competitive players or rising stars, this set has everything you need to hit the court with confidence and style.
Includes:
🏐 Volleyball – High-quality game ball built for top performance and control.
🎒 Riptide Volleyball Bag – Spacious and durable for all your gear, practice to tournament.
🦵 Knee Pads & Arm Sleeves – Essential protection for powerful play and all-out dives.
💧 Stanley Water Bottle – Keep hydrated during every set with this athlete favorite.
💥 Headband – Stay focused and comfortable through every rally.
💰 $200 Riptide Volleyball Gift Credit – Use toward training, gear, or apparel at Riptide Volleyball Academy.
This is the ultimate package for passionate players who bring their best to every match.
Play hard. Stay ready. Ride the Riptide!
Starting bid
Indulge in pure tranquility with the Ultimate Relaxation Spa Basket, thoughtfully curated to help you unwind, recharge, and embrace a little self-care luxury. Whether you’re pampering yourself or gifting serenity to someone special, this basket delivers comfort and calm from head to toe.
Includes:
💆 Spatopia Massage or Facial – Treat yourself to a rejuvenating session that melts away stress and restores balance.
💇 Color Cove $120 Gift Certificate – Experience professional beauty care for your hair or style needs.
🧴 R+Co Moisture & Shine Lotion – Hydrate and smooth your hair for silky, radiant results.
💪 R+Co Grasp Intense Hold Shaping Balm – Perfect for styling with strength and flexibility.
🕯️ Candle & Decorative Soap Dispenser – Add elegance and fragrance to your bathroom or vanity.
🧺 Woven Basket – A beautiful reusable piece for home storage or décor.
🧖♀️ White Blanket/Robe & Fuzzy Slippers – Wrap yourself in warmth and comfort while you unwind.
This soothing set is a spa experience in a basket — relax, restore, and feel renewed.
Starting bid
Dive into discovery with this Under the Sea Adventure Package, perfect for ocean lovers and thrill-seekers alike! Whether you’re exploring coral reefs or swimming with tropical fish, this set has everything you need to experience the beauty of the underwater world.
Includes:
🌊 $200 Gift Certificate to Gold Coast Scuba – Use toward lessons, guided dives, or gear for your next underwater adventure.
🤿 Mask, Snorkel & Fins Set – High-quality equipment designed for comfort, clarity, and performance beneath the surface.
🎒 Dive Bag – Durable and spacious, ideal for carrying your wet and dry gear with ease.
🚩 Dive Flag – Essential for safe diving, signaling others that a diver is below.
Whether you’re a seasoned diver or a curious beginner, this package invites you to “let the sea set you free.”
Starting bid
Entertain with elegance and elevate your gatherings with this beautifully curated Savor & Style Charcuterie Set. Designed for the host or foodie who appreciates flavor, presentation, and the art of sharing, this set brings sophistication to every spread.
Includes:
🍷 Broadbent South Coast Chardonnay – A crisp, refreshing white wine with notes of citrus and oak — perfect for pairing with cheese and charcuterie.
🍇 Charcuterie Books – “Savor” & “Cacio” – Inspiring guides filled with creative ideas for building the perfect boards.
🔪 Cheese Knife Set – Crafted for cutting, spreading, and serving all your favorite cheeses with ease.
🍽️ Ramekin Bowls – Beautiful ceramic bowls ideal for dips, spreads, and olives.
🧺 Cloth Napkins – Elegant, reusable napkins that add a touch of refinement to any table setting.
🪵 Serving Tray – A rustic-chic wood tray perfect for displaying your charcuterie creations.
Bring people together, pour a glass, and savor the simple joy of good food, good wine, and great company.
Starting bid
Recharge your body and mind with this premium ProVida Cannabinoid Wellness Gift Set, designed to support balance, recovery, and relaxation. Whether you’re an athlete, professional, or simply in need of rejuvenation, this collection brings the science of wellness straight to you.
Includes:
💪 Relief Roll-On – $85
Fast-acting topical designed to ease sore muscles, tension, and joint discomfort — perfect for post-workout recovery.
🍄 Peak Performance Mushroom Complex – $60
A natural supplement formulated to enhance focus, stamina, and immune health with a powerful blend of adaptogenic mushrooms.
😴 Sleep Chews – $60
Rest easy with these calming chews that promote deep, restorative sleep and overnight relaxation.
Experience wellness the ProVida way — crafted to help you perform, recover, and thrive naturally.
Starting bid
Unlock your full potential with a private High Performance Coaching Session led by Ana Sasmiresan, a certified Executive Program Leader with the Maxwell Leadership Team and founder of Transformation Through Conversations.
This exclusive experience will help your team gain clarity, build confidence, and develop the mindset and strategies necessary to elevate their leadership and life performance. Let's turn your managers into leaders who coach.
Includes:
A truly transformative opportunity to invest in yourself and take your leadership to the next level!
Starting bid
Indulge in seaside elegance with this curated Coastal Chic Gift Set featuring hand-selected treasures from some of South Florida’s most beloved boutiques.
This package includes a stunning Kendra Scott necklace, perfect for any occasion, plus gift cards from Coast Boutique and Very Boutiquey, allowing you to shop locally and discover your next favorite style. To complete the set, enjoy a beautiful jewelry tray to keep your accessories organized in style.
🌴 Package Includes:
Starting bid
Ignite curiosity and creativity with this hands-on STEM Discovery Adventure Basket — perfect for young scientists and engineers in the making!
Packed with exciting experiments and educational fun, this set brings science to life through discovery, building, and exploration. Ideal for ages 8 and up, it’s the perfect blend of learning and play.
🔬 Basket Includes:
Starting bid
Treat someone special to an unforgettable evening of relaxation, ocean breezes, and connection with this luxurious Romantic Night Away package.
Enjoy a one-night stay at the Plunge Beach Resort, nestled along the sunny shores of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Begin your evening with a dinner for two at Aruba Beach Café, a local favorite for seaside dining, then unwind with a bottle of 216 Miles to Go Cabernet Sauvignon. Capture the memory in the included wooden heart-shaped photo frame—a keepsake of a perfect night together.
❤️ Package Includes:
Starting bid
Get ready to capture laughter, memories, and fun with this Photo Booth Party Set—perfect for any celebration, family gathering, or special event!
This package includes everything you need to create an unforgettable photo experience: a photo booth camera setup, playful props and accessories, a chalkboard easel for custom messages, and a convenient storage basket to keep everything organized. Just set it up, strike a pose, and let the smiles begin!
📸 Package Includes:
Starting bid
Elevate your health and wellness journey with an exclusive BLU by ThriveWell Membership — a $3,948 value experience that provides access to one of South Florida’s most advanced fitness and recovery facilities.
This package includes annual wellness testing, state-of-the-art fitness amenities, and access to premium recovery experiences designed to help you perform, recover, and thrive. With your initiation fee waived, you’ll enjoy full access to everything BLU has to offer — from infrared and Himalayan salt saunas to Pilates, group fitness, and more.
💪 Package Includes:
Starting bid
Bring smiles, creativity, and calm to playtime with this Kids Fun & Sensory Play Basket! Packed with bright colors, tactile toys, and a generous $164 gift certificate, this basket offers hours of interactive fun and hands-on discovery.
Perfect for at-home play, classrooms, or sensory breaks, this basket promotes movement, focus, and imagination—making it a hit with kids and families alike.
Includes:
A perfect combination of fun and flexibility—this basket is designed to delight, engage, and inspire!
Starting bid
Starting bid
