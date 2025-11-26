Youth Inspirations Theatre's Newsies Jr. Silent Auction

Starting bid
Value: $155
Special Details: Enjoy this Winter Game Night package of 5 brand new board games including a MoMa Badgammon set, 7 Wonders luxury game, Twilight New Moon board games including, and the classics—Sorry! and Rummikub!
Great for Christmas presents or for a family gathering!
Starting bid
Value: $125 direct from Ugg
Special Details: These hard to find Ugg shoes are sure to be on many Christmas lists! Don’t miss out on an opportunity to get these for yourself (or someone you love).
Starting bid
Value: $75
Special Details: Have a little girl who still loves all things pink? This gift pack includes a Melissa and Doug Magnetic Ballerina set, a Melissa and Doug Make a Face Sticker Pad, a Sewing Studio Set, Two Paint Your Own Jewelry boxes, and a Shopkins Board game sure to delight the girliest of girls!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Special Details: Membership for 2 adults and all 18 & under youth of the same household along with 10% discount on online and gift shop purchases | Donated by: Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library
Starting bid
Value: $155
Special Details: Everything your creative teenager needs to set up the perfect room including their own record player! Includes: Crosley Voyager Record Player, Encore Wireless Speaker and Microphone, STMT Crystal Terrarium, Garland Decor Craft, and Journal
Starting bid
Value: $145
Special Details: Get ready for summer with this gift basket that includes a Chillbo Swaggins Air Bench, a Big Mouth BIG sprinkler (over 6 feet tall), an aqua fruit water bottle, bunch o balloons, Uno Splash and Phase 10.
Starting bid
Donated by: Indianapolis Colts
Value: Priceless
Special Details: Your chance to own a Colts Team Football! Don’t miss out on this great sports team memorabilia. Would make a great Christmas gift for the Colts Fan in your life!
Starting bid
Value: $180
Special Details: There’s nothing like New York City—the birthplace of Broadway and the bakdrop of Newsies! Great for your Newsie or a Lego lover in your life.
Starting bid
Value: $170
Special Details: Adamson’s Karate is located inside the same building as YIT! Gift your child a month of Karate lessons with this basket that includes a free t-shirt.
Starting bid
Value: $180
Special Details: If you and your student love YIT, this is a great deal! YIT tote, hat, youth large sweatshirt, water bottle, and lots of candy to celebrate their performance!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Special Details: Perfect pairing for the woman in your life who deserves to be pampered and loves pink! Includes: Vera Bradley Bag with Crabtree and Evelyn Bath Set, and cozy socks
Starting bid
Value: $55
Special Details: Adorable Gingerbread baking set for making special memories! Includes all you need to make festive gingerbread cookies including a keepsake mixing bowl, spatula, and cookie cutters.
Starting bid
Value: $65
Special Details: Gourmet gift basket with lots of goodies to share with family and friends including an adorable keepsake basket!
