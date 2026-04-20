Hosted by

Youth Inspirations Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Youth Inspirations Theatre's Silent Auction

Birdie's Mini Golf item
Birdie's Mini Golf
$12

Starting bid

Value: $40

Special Details: Birdie's Mini Golf Gift Card

Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4
$18

Starting bid

Value: $60

Special Details: Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4

Gold Fish Swim School Monthly membership and gift bowl item
Gold Fish Swim School Monthly membership and gift bowl
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200+
Special Details: Gold Fish Swim School Monthly membership and gift bowl

Holiday World 2 passes item
Holiday World 2 passes
$45

Starting bid

Value: $154
Special Details: Holiday World 2 passes

Indiana Beach 2 passes item
Indiana Beach 2 passes
$25

Starting bid

Value: $88
Special Details: Indiana Beach 2 passed

Indiana State Fair 4 Tickets item
Indiana State Fair 4 Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Value: $56

Special Details: Indiana State Fair 4 Tickets

Indianapolis Indians 4 Tickets to any 2026 Home Game item
Indianapolis Indians 4 Tickets to any 2026 Home Game
$22

Starting bid

Value: $76 value
Special Details: Indianapolis Indians 4 Tickets to any 2026 Home Game

Indy Premier Soccer Club item
Indy Premier Soccer Club
$15

Starting bid

Value: $50
Special Details: Indy Premier Soccer Club (voucher for clinics, camps, superkicks)

Oberer's Floral Shop item
Oberer's Floral Shop
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200+
Special Details: Oberer's Floral Shop (2 arrangement class tickets and $100 fresh bouquet at show worth $200+ together)

Perfect North 2 day passes item
Perfect North 2 day passes
$45

Starting bid

Value: $158
Special Details: Perfect North 2 day passes for skiing/snowboarding or tubing

Woodwind Golf Course Foursome with Carts item
Woodwind Golf Course Foursome with Carts
$80

Starting bid

Value: $275
Special Details: Woodwind Golf Course Foursome with Carts

Wright's Gymnastics Birthday Party Package for up to 15 kids item
Wright's Gymnastics Birthday Party Package for up to 15 kids
$100

Starting bid

Value: $395
Special Details: Wright's Gymnastics Birthday Party Package for up to 15 kids

Adamson’s Karate Gift Basket item
Adamson’s Karate Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value: $170
Special Details: Adamson’s Karate is located inside the same building as YIT!  Gift your child a month of Karate lessons with this basket that includes two free t-shirts, a set of nunchucks, and a key chain.

Car Care Gift Basket item
Car Care Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $85
Special Details: Complete with 5 -$5 off coupons from Crew Car Wash, this Car Care Giftbasket has all you need to give your car the spring clean it needs with a heated ice scraper for next year!

Teen Angel Gift Basket item
Teen Angel Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value: $55
Spoil your very own Teen Angel with this Giftbasket full of their favorite things—from squishies to an adorable notebook and market set to a favorite burrito board game, this is sure to be a smash.

Family Summer Fun Gift Basket item
Family Summer Fun Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value: $120
Get the party started this summer with this Family Summer Fun Gift basket complete with a pickleball set, yard games, refillable water balloons, sunglasses, and frisbee.

Mother’s Day Pool Day Basket item
Mother’s Day Pool Day Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value: $120

Let your mom relax with this adorable cooler bag, towel, and Stanley Water bottle.

Mother’s Day Gift Basket item
Mother’s Day Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value: $120

Celebrate your mom with this beautiful basket, blanket, candle and a bottle of wine from Oliver Winery.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo item
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo
$20

Starting bid

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo - 4 Tickets, $100 value

Indianapolis Zoo item
Indianapolis Zoo
$15

Starting bid

Indianapolis Zoo - 2 Tickets plus parking pass, $81.50 value

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