Youth Inspirations Theatre's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $40
Special Details: Birdie's Mini Golf Gift Card
Starting bid
Value: $60
Special Details: Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4
Starting bid
Value: $200+
Special Details: Gold Fish Swim School Monthly membership and gift bowl
Starting bid
Value: $154
Special Details: Holiday World 2 passes
Starting bid
Value: $88
Special Details: Indiana Beach 2 passed
Starting bid
Value: $56
Special Details: Indiana State Fair 4 Tickets
Starting bid
Value: $76 value
Special Details: Indianapolis Indians 4 Tickets to any 2026 Home Game
Starting bid
Value: $50
Special Details: Indy Premier Soccer Club (voucher for clinics, camps, superkicks)
Starting bid
Value: $200+
Special Details: Oberer's Floral Shop (2 arrangement class tickets and $100 fresh bouquet at show worth $200+ together)
Starting bid
Value: $158
Special Details: Perfect North 2 day passes for skiing/snowboarding or tubing
Starting bid
Value: $275
Special Details: Woodwind Golf Course Foursome with Carts
Starting bid
Value: $395
Special Details: Wright's Gymnastics Birthday Party Package for up to 15 kids
Starting bid
Value: $170
Special Details: Adamson’s Karate is located inside the same building as YIT! Gift your child a month of Karate lessons with this basket that includes two free t-shirts, a set of nunchucks, and a key chain.
Starting bid
Value: $85
Special Details: Complete with 5 -$5 off coupons from Crew Car Wash, this Car Care Giftbasket has all you need to give your car the spring clean it needs with a heated ice scraper for next year!
Starting bid
Value: $55
Spoil your very own Teen Angel with this Giftbasket full of their favorite things—from squishies to an adorable notebook and market set to a favorite burrito board game, this is sure to be a smash.
Starting bid
Value: $120
Get the party started this summer with this Family Summer Fun Gift basket complete with a pickleball set, yard games, refillable water balloons, sunglasses, and frisbee.
Starting bid
Value: $120
Let your mom relax with this adorable cooler bag, towel, and Stanley Water bottle.
Starting bid
Value: $120
Celebrate your mom with this beautiful basket, blanket, candle and a bottle of wine from Oliver Winery.
Starting bid
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo - 4 Tickets, $100 value
Starting bid
Indianapolis Zoo - 2 Tickets plus parking pass, $81.50 value
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