YOUTH-MED Career Connect Series Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
Featured on all Virtual Series flyers for 3 months. Includes brand recognition in HHCP Promotions and sessions slides throughout the quarter
Includes facilitator/speaker opportunity, logo placement on event and marketing materials for deatured session.
Your logo featured on event materials, a live shout-out during the Virtual Series.
Celebrating individuals and partners who make healthcare education possible. Feauture on HHCP's
Friends of YOUTH-MED recognition wall.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!