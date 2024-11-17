Music at St. James Cathedral

Hosted by

Music at St. James Cathedral

About this event

Advent Candles (Cathedral Youth Music Program benefit)

803 Terry Ave

Seattle, WA 98104, USA

Please select your Advent Candles HERE -- item
Please select your Advent Candles HERE --
$15
Each boxed candle set contains 3 purple-colored candles (for the first, second, and fourth weeks of Advent) and 1 rose-colored candle for the third week of Advent. All four candles symbolize Hope, Preparation, Joy (Rejoicing!), and Love.
Add a donation for Music at St. James Cathedral

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!