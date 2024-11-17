Advent Candles (Cathedral Youth Music Program benefit)

Each boxed candle set contains 3 purple-colored candles (for the first, second, and fourth weeks of Advent) and 1 rose-colored candle for the third week of Advent.
All four candles symbolize Hope, Preparation, Joy (Rejoicing!), and Love.
