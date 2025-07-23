Youth Music Discounted Registration for the 2025-2026 Season

Hosted by
About this event
Use this option if you would like to pay discounted tuition for the FULL YEAR 2025-2026 by September 30th.
Choose the number of students here, then click Select.
Use this option if you would like to pay tuition discounted only for SEMESTER ONE (Fall) 2025 by September 30th.
Please note: Semester Two tuition is due February 1, 2026 and is not discounted after September 30, 2025 ($150).
Choose the number of students here, then click Select.
Use this option to request a Scholarship.
For those receiving partial or full scholarships: Choose the number of students here, then use the donation box below to enter the total amount you are able to pay, then click Select. Any amount helps us defray the costs of supporting our robust Youth Music Program.
If you cannot pay full tuition, but, would like to make a donation in any amount, please use this option.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!