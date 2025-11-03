Youth Orchestra of Charlotte's Austria Trip Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This oceanfront two bedroom, two bathroom condo on the 16th floor comes with a spacious, fully equipped kitchen, a washer and dryer, glass enclosed showers, a jetted tub in the master bathroom, a large private balcony, three flat-screen TVs, and wireless Internet access. The sleeping arrangements include one king and two queen beds and a sleeper sofa. Accommodates up to 8 people.
North Beach Resort & Villas offers a unique Caribbean themed pool complex that is the envy of North Myrtle Beach. From swim-up pool bars, to relaxing lounging pools, you’ll find yourself relaxing in clear cool water and forget that the beautiful Atlantic ocean is just steps away.
Caribbean-themed pool, outdoor pool escape, swim up pool bar, lazy river, beach front, onsite cinzia spa, modern large gym, and more.
retails up to $6,000/week.
Valid any day in 2026 with a 60-day advance notice. Earlier reservations are best for availability.
A Pack of TEN $20 Autobell Car Wash Gift Cards . No expiration date. Great for Christmas gifts.
A Pack of FIVE $20 Autobell Car Wash Gift Cards . No expiration date. Great for Christmas gifts.
ONE $20 Autobell Car Wash Gift Card . No expiration date.
Get your house in order for the new year with a little help from a friend. Kailey Perkins will clean and organize for you with a smile. Three hours of chores are covered while you rest, relax, and rejuvenate.
What could be better on a nice, cold evening than a bowl of your favorite soup and a piping hot roll of sourdough, dripping with creamy butter? With this gift certificate, you can choose your own bread treats for the freshest, yummiest selection.
These beautiful panels of metal and ceramic on wood depict birds and flowers in brass and silver inlay on a gleaming black background. These imports from Korea add a touch of elegance to any room.
This limited edition print by artist Gerald Harvey Jones was created for the Young Life Commission in 2001. It depicts a father and son fly-fishing in a stream with their dog, invoking the nostalgia of childhood and the warmth of a father’s love. Another print sold for $1250 on Ebay. A current listing for an unframed, unsigned lithograph is currently listed at $725.
This unknown French artist’s oil painting hints at warm afternoons at the lakeside as boats rock gently on the water. The artist's work is characterized by a strong sense of composition, deep colors, and a masterful use of light and shadow. A similar piece sold for $1000 at auction.
Sloan Boutique brings a touch of luxury to your wrist with this charming braided cuff bracelet and $100 gift certificate. This would be an excellent Christmas gift for a special lady.
You will be ready for holiday dinners with this handy Chefman Warming Tray. Its 21”x16” glass surface and adjustable temperature controls ensure that your meal is hot and ready for all of your guests.
Treat yourself to two dozen macarons in various flavors. These French pastries are the stuff of royal banquets and cozy afternoons by the fire with a cup of piping hot tea.
About Face Aesthetics & Wellness offers a bit of pampering with these MediSpa products and a $50 gift card for more products or services.
Choose between the BioRepeel ($150) or the renewal glow treatment ($250).
BioRepeel: Reveal a fresher, more radiant complexion with this innovative Italian made treatment using a blend of 35% TCA, amino acids, and vitamins to exfoliate, hydrate, and stimulate collagen production, all without the typical peeling and irritation of chemical treatments. Perfect for addressing fine lines, acne, enlarged pores, uneven tone, and dullness and safe for all skin types, this peel promotes smoother, tighter, and more luminous skin.
Renewal Glow Treatment: Revitalize your skin at the cellular level with this cutting edge rejuvenation treatment powered by polynucleotides derived from salmon DNA. This serum is stamped into the face to repair, hydrate, and strengthen the skin barrier, promoting a naturally radiant and youthful glow.
Chef Garrett Gabhart brings to your home a dining experience for your family and friends. This four-course meal promises a culinary experience beyond compare! Chef Garrett has supported several of our house concerts.
This beautiful basket includes two bottles of Monarch wine, three tins of Harry & David wafer rolls, La Suissa chocolate coffee pralines, Nonna Ada’s butter biscottoni, to-go coffee cups, and two huge bags of Starbucks Holiday coffee blend. This makes an excellent gift or a treat for yourself.
This charming top hat includes a 2016 Arabella Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2014 Duc de Castellac Bergerac, La Suissa chocolate pralines, and chewy sea salt caramels. This makes an excellent gift for your hostess, a friend, or your boss (or just keep it for yourself).
Music Together of Charlotte offers a full semester of lessons for the youngest musician in your family.
Charm meets elegance in this Asian print of plum blossoms in deep red on a warm background. The rich frame and matting only add to the splendor.
Susan Shumaker’s multimedia artwork depicts an abstract silhouette of violins in metallic colors, echoing strains of melodies known.
Susan Shumaker’s multimedia artwork depicts an abstract silhouettes of violins in metallic colors on a black background. One violin seems to lean to other in contented conversation.
This Cordoba Cadete 3/4 Acoustic Guitar sounds like mellow nights around a campfire. (nylon strings, case included, slightly used)
This Epiphone Les Paul Electric Guitar with Vintage Sunburst design includes a strap and Gator case
Slightly used
Guitar is signed by unknown artist. Can probably be cleaned off.
Gator brand case with backpack straps
