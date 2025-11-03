Youth Orchestra of Charlotte's Austria Trip Silent Auction

Hampton Oceanfront Two-Bedroom Luxury Condo (The Nicest Condo in North Myrtle Beach!)





This oceanfront two bedroom, two bathroom condo on the 16th floor comes with a spacious, fully equipped kitchen, a washer and dryer, glass enclosed showers, a jetted tub in the master bathroom, a large private balcony, three flat-screen TVs, and wireless Internet access. The sleeping arrangements include one king and two queen beds and a sleeper sofa. Accommodates up to 8 people.





North Beach Resort & Villas offers a unique Caribbean themed pool complex that is the envy of North Myrtle Beach. From swim-up pool bars, to relaxing lounging pools, you’ll find yourself relaxing in clear cool water and forget that the beautiful Atlantic ocean is just steps away.





Caribbean-themed pool, outdoor pool escape, swim up pool bar, lazy river, beach front, onsite cinzia spa, modern large gym, and more.

retails up to $6,000/week.





Valid any day in 2026 with a 60-day advance notice. Earlier reservations are best for availability.





