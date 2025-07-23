LGBTQ SAVES

Hosted by

LGBTQ SAVES

About this event

Youth Pride Festival Sponsorship Form

RSVP Only

Community Partner Table
$50

This is specifically for established community partners accepted into our resource fair and market.

🌻 Supporter of Pride
$100

Sponsors at this level will have their name listed on the event website and be included in the post-event thank-you message, plus an optional vendor space at the festival.

🏳️‍⚧️ Friend of Pride
$250

Includes all benefits from the Supporter of Pride level, plus recognition on social media.

🎈 Community Supporter
$500

Includes all benefits from Friend of Pride, plus a small logo displayed on the event website and a group social media shoutout.

🎊 Family Ally
$1,000

Includes all benefits from Community Supporter, plus logo placement on event signage and verbal recognition during the event.

🎭 Festival Partner
$1,500

Includes all benefits from Family Allyand an individual social media spotlight.

💖 Inclusion Sponsor
$2,500

Includes all benefits from Festival Partner, plus a medium-sized logo on event signage.

🌟 Visibility Sponsor
$5,000

Includes all benefits from Inclusion Sponsor, plus a large logo featured on event signage and website, and the opportunity to speak at the event.

Add a donation for LGBTQ SAVES

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!