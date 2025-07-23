Youth Pride Festival Sponsorship Form

Hosted by
About this event
This is specifically for established community partners accepted into our resource fair and market.
Sponsors at this level will have their name listed on the event website and be included in the post-event thank-you message, plus an optional vendor space at the festival.
Includes all benefits from the Supporter of Pride level, plus recognition on social media.
Includes all benefits from Friend of Pride, plus a small logo displayed on the event website and a group social media shoutout.
Includes all benefits from Community Supporter, plus logo placement on event signage and verbal recognition during the event.
Includes all benefits from Family Allyand an individual social media spotlight.
Includes all benefits from Festival Partner, plus a medium-sized logo on event signage.
Includes all benefits from Inclusion Sponsor, plus a large logo featured on event signage and website, and the opportunity to speak at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!