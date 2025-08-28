Youth Pride Honolulu: Rainbow Prom 2025

🎟️ Rainbow Prom Ticket Details 🎟️



Date: October 10, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Venue: Capitol Modern- 250 South Hotel St., Honolulu, HI 96813

Validated Parking at Alii Place: 1099 Alakea Street Honolulu, HI 96813



Ticket Price: FREE for Hawai'I youth Ages 14-20



Eligibility Requirements:



Ages 14-20 only.

Important Notes:



This is a drug and alcohol-free event.

Valid student ID or state ID required for entry.

Come celebrate your true colors with us at Rainbow Prom! 🌈