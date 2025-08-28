Youth Pride Honolulu: Rainbow Prom 2025

Hosted by
🎟️ Rainbow Prom Ticket Details 🎟️
Date: October 10, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Venue: Capitol Modern- 250 South Hotel St., Honolulu, HI 96813
Validated Parking at Alii Place: 1099 Alakea Street Honolulu, HI 96813
Ticket Price: FREE for Hawai'I youth Ages 14-20
Eligibility Requirements:
Ages 14-20 only.
Important Notes:
This is a drug and alcohol-free event.
Valid student ID or state ID required for entry.
Come celebrate your true colors with us at Rainbow Prom! 🌈
