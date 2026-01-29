LGBTQ SAVES

LGBTQ SAVES

Youth Pride Picnic 2026 Sponsorship Form

🎨 Community Partner – Non Profit, Outdoor Booth
$75

Non-Profits will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.

Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.

Prior approval of application required.

🎨 Community Partner – Non Profit, Indoor Booth
$125

Non-Profits will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.

Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.

Prior approval of application required.

🎨 Community Partner – For Profit, Outdoor Booth
$125

For Profit orgs will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.

Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.

Prior approval of application required.

🎨 Community Partner – For Profit, Indoor Booth
$175

For Profit orgs will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.

Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.

Prior approval of application required.

🌻 Supporter of Pride
$100

Sponsors at this level will have their name listed on the event website and be included in the post-event thank-you message.

🏳️‍⚧️ Friend of Pride
$250

Includes all benefits from the Supporter of Pride level, plus recognition on social media.


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

🎈 Community Supporter
$500

Includes all benefits from Friend of Pride, plus a small logo displayed on the event website and a group social media shoutout.


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

🎊 Family Ally
$1,000

Includes all benefits from Community Supporter, plus logo placement on event signage and verbal recognition during the event.


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

🎭 Festival Partner
$1,500

Includes all benefits from Family Ally, plus an optional vendor space at the picnic and an individual social media spotlight.


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

💖 Inclusion Sponsor
$2,500

Includes all benefits from Festival Partner, plus a medium-sized logo on event signage and logo placement on event swag (t-shirts, wristbands, etc.),


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

🌟 Visibility Sponsor
$5,000

Includes all benefits from Inclusion Sponsor, plus a large logo featured on event signage and website, and the opportunity to speak at the event.


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

🏆 Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

The Presenting Sponsor will receive "Presented by" recognition on all event materials, the largest logo placement on signage, website, and event swag, a VIP vendor space in a premium location, a dedicated social media campaign and inclusion in press releases, and a custom engagement opportunity at the event such as a branded photo booth or interactive display.


Guaranteed indoor vendor spot

