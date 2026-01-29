Youth Pride Picnic 2026 Sponsorship Form

About this event
Non-Profits will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.
Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.
Prior approval of application required.
Non-Profits will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.
Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.
Prior approval of application required.
For Profit orgs will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.
Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.
Prior approval of application required.
For Profit orgs will receive a vendor space, recognition on the event website, a group social media shoutout, and inclusion in our post-event thank-you message.
Please note that this spot is limited to 2 representatives per table.
Prior approval of application required.
Sponsors at this level will have their name listed on the event website and be included in the post-event thank-you message.
Includes all benefits from the Supporter of Pride level, plus recognition on social media.
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
Includes all benefits from Friend of Pride, plus a small logo displayed on the event website and a group social media shoutout.
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
Includes all benefits from Community Supporter, plus logo placement on event signage and verbal recognition during the event.
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
Includes all benefits from Family Ally, plus an optional vendor space at the picnic and an individual social media spotlight.
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
Includes all benefits from Festival Partner, plus a medium-sized logo on event signage and logo placement on event swag (t-shirts, wristbands, etc.),
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
Includes all benefits from Inclusion Sponsor, plus a large logo featured on event signage and website, and the opportunity to speak at the event.
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
The Presenting Sponsor will receive "Presented by" recognition on all event materials, the largest logo placement on signage, website, and event swag, a VIP vendor space in a premium location, a dedicated social media campaign and inclusion in press releases, and a custom engagement opportunity at the event such as a branded photo booth or interactive display.
Guaranteed indoor vendor spot
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!