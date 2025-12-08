Youth Programs 2026

This price is for kids ages 2-14

Any 4 Tuesday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1



