Youth Programs 2026

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This price is for kids ages 6-14.
Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1
This price is for kids ages 2-5
Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1
This price is for kids ages 2-14
Any 4 Tuesday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.
Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1
This price is for kids ages 6-14.
Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/12, 11/19
Fall Break: 11/5
Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3
This price is for kids ages 2-5.
Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3
This price is for kids ages 2-14
Any 4 Thursday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.
Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3
This price is for kids ages 6-14.
Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1
Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3
This price is for kids ages 2-5.
Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1
Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3
This price is for kids ages 2-14
Any 4 Tuesday/Thursday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.
Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break: 11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1
Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3
For drop in classes or additional adults to attend youth programs.
$
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