Learning Gardens

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Learning Gardens

About this event

Youth Programs 2026

7380 FM1861

Athens, TX 75752, USA

Tuesday Fall Forest Class: Full Semester item
Tuesday Fall Forest Class: Full Semester
$325

This price is for kids ages 6-14.

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break:  11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1

Tuesday Fall Forest Class: Toddler Sibling item
Tuesday Fall Forest Class: Toddler Sibling
$150

This price is for kids ages 2-5

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break:  11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1

Tuesday Fall Forest Class: 4 pack item
Tuesday Fall Forest Class: 4 pack
$145

This price is for kids ages 2-14

Any 4 Tuesday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break:  11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1


Thursday Fall Forest Class: Full Semester item
Thursday Fall Forest Class: Full Semester
$325

This price is for kids ages 6-14.

Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15,  10/22, 10/29, 11/12, 11/19

Fall Break: 11/5

Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3

Thursday Fall Forest Class: Toddler Sibling item
Thursday Fall Forest Class: Toddler Sibling
$150

This price is for kids ages 2-5.

Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15,  10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3

Thursday Fall Forest Class: 4 pack item
Thursday Fall Forest Class: 4 pack
$145

This price is for kids ages 2-14

Any 4 Thursday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.

Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15,  10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3


Tuesday and Thursday Fall Forest Class item
Tuesday and Thursday Fall Forest Class
$600

This price is for kids ages 6-14.

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break:  11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1

Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15,  10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3

Tuesday and Thursday Fall Forest Class:Toddler Sibling item
Tuesday and Thursday Fall Forest Class:Toddler Sibling
$300

This price is for kids ages 2-5.

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break:  11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1

Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15,  10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3

Tuesday and Thursday Fall Forest Class: 4 pack item
Tuesday and Thursday Fall Forest Class: 4 pack
$145

This price is for kids ages 2-14

Any 4 Tuesday/Thursday classes throughout the fall. The 4-class drop-in option can be shared between siblings or used across different weeks.

Tuesday Dates: 9/1, 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27 Fall Break:  11/3 11/10, 11/17 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/1

Thursday Dates:9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15,  10/22, 10/29 Fall Break: 11/511/12, 11/19 Bad Weather Makeup date: 12/3


Adult Background Check: 1 time fee item
Adult Background Check: 1 time fee
$30

For drop in classes or additional adults to attend youth programs.

Learning Gardens Youth Tshirt item
Learning Gardens Youth Tshirt
$20
Learning Gardens Adult TShirt item
Learning Gardens Adult TShirt
$20
J.C Family
$632
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